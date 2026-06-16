EU Says Cannot Force Game Playability, Will Seek Voluntary Code

The European Commission cannot legally require video games to stay playable after being withdrawn, but will work on a voluntary code of conduct amid controversy over Ubisoft's shutdown of 'The Crew' servers.

The European Commission has announced that it cannot legally require video games to remain playable after they are withdrawn from sale, but it will collaborate with industry and consumer groups to develop a voluntary code of conduct for managing the end of life of video games .

This decision comes in response to growing consumer backlash over the abrupt shutdown of online servers for games that players have purchased, rendering them permanently unplayable. The issue gained significant attention after French consumer group UFC-Que Choisir filed a lawsuit against Ubisoft in March 2025, following the company's decision to shut down servers for its online racing game 'The Crew'.

The move left many players who had bought the game unable to access it at all, sparking outrage and a campaign called 'Stop Killing Games'. Ubisoft defended its actions by stating that players had purchased a limited access license rather than full ownership of the game. The European Commission acknowledged that copyright and other intellectual property rules prevent it from imposing an obligation on developers to keep games playable indefinitely.

However, it emphasized that existing consumer rights, such as the right to accurate information and fair contract terms, must be enforced. The Commission plans to work with consumer organizations and national authorities to raise awareness of these rights. It stated that active enforcement could incentivize providers to offer games with longer lifespans and explore solutions to meet consumer expectations.

The case highlights a broader debate in the gaming industry about digital ownership and the rights of consumers in an era where many games rely on online connectivity. As more game publishers transition to live-service models, the question of what happens when those services are discontinued becomes increasingly pressing.

Consumer advocates argue that buyers should have reasonable expectations that a game they purchase will remain playable for a reasonable period, especially if the publisher has not clearly disclosed the limited lifespan. On the other hand, developers and publishers contend that technological and economic realities sometimes necessitate shutting down older games to focus resources on newer titles.

The voluntary code of conduct proposed by the Commission could include guidelines for how long a game should remain accessible after a server shutdown announcement, compensation for affected players, or options to preserve the game in an offline mode. Several countries have already started exploring similar regulations.

For instance, France has been proactive in consumer protection, and the UFC-Que Choisir lawsuit is a test case that could set a precedent. The outcome of this case and the Commission's initiative could shape the future of digital game ownership across Europe. Gamers and industry observers are closely watching the developments, as they could influence how publishers handle the end of life of their online games globally.

The Commission's statement also noted that it expects industry players to engage constructively in developing the code of conduct. This collaborative approach may lead to more sustainable practices, but critics argue that without binding regulations, consumer protections will remain weak. Ultimately, the balance between protecting intellectual property and safeguarding consumer rights will be crucial as the digital marketplace evolves.

The 'Stop Killing Games' campaign has garnered support from thousands of gamers worldwide, demanding that video games be preserved as cultural artifacts and that consumers' rights be respected. The controversy has also sparked discussions about the broader implications for digital media, including e-books, movies, and software, where consumers similarly purchase licenses rather than outright ownership.

The European Commission's decision to pursue a voluntary code rather than legislation reflects the complexity of the issue and the difficulty of crafting rules that apply across different types of digital products. Nevertheless, the Commission has signaled that it may revisit the need for regulation if the voluntary approach proves insufficient. In the meantime, consumers are advised to read the terms of service carefully and be aware that their digital purchases may not last forever





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Video Games European Commission Consumer Rights Ubisoft Digital Ownership

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New detection technologies offer hope but cannot yet replace speed limits for protecting right whalesSatellite tags, thermal imaging and acoustic monitors are being tested to prevent ship strikes on endangered North Atlantic right whales, yet experts say they are not yet a viable substitute for existing seasonal speed restrictions.

Read more »

Soccer-Elite Swedish strike force delivers Tunisian defence a reality checkCanadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Sunday US restrictions on Anthropic's newest AI models show the dangers of overreliance on a limited number of American providers.

Read more »

‘We cannot manage what we do not know’: Saifuddin admits refugee data gap, pledges biometric fixPETALING JAYA, June 15 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has called on academics, civil society activists, think tanks, legal practitioners and security...

Read more »

Bersatu cannot be expelled from PN at will, says Muhyiddin’s ex-aideMarzuki Mohamad says PN’s constitution requires unanimous approval by the presidential council for disciplinary action and seat decisions.

Read more »