EU Pursues Digital Sovereignty and Establishes Strategic Tech Alliance with Brazil

EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen warns against the dangers of depending on US technology and announces a new digital partnership with Brazil to bolster AI and data governance.

During the prestigious Web Summit Rio, the largest technological gathering in the Americas, European Union tech sovereignty chief Henna Virkkunen delivered a stark warning regarding the current state of Europe's digital infrastructure.

Speaking before an audience of over 40,000 participants and a dedicated group of journalists, Virkkunen emphasized the systemic risks associated with an over-reliance on technology providers from the United States, particularly in high-stakes sectors such as national defense and cybersecurity. She revealed a startling statistic, noting that approximately 80 percent of the technologies currently utilized within Europe originate from outside the continent.

This dependency, she argued, creates a vulnerability that the EU must address to ensure its long-term security and strategic autonomy. However, she was careful to clarify that the pursuit of digital sovereignty is not an act of protectionism or a move toward isolationism, but rather a necessary step toward balancing the global technological landscape. The European Union's strategy focuses heavily on the development of homegrown capabilities, especially in the realm of artificial intelligence.

Virkkunen explained that the EU is prioritizing the creation of AI systems that are trained on European languages, reflect European cultural content, and adhere to European values. By doing so, the bloc aims to avoid a scenario where its digital future is dictated by the algorithmic biases or corporate interests of third-country entities. This initiative is part of a broader, comprehensive plan unveiled earlier this month, which seeks to drastically reduce the reliance on both American and Asian technological giants.

The goal is to foster an ecosystem where European innovation can thrive, ensuring that the critical infrastructure of the future is governed by laws and ethics compatible with the EU's regulatory framework, including strict data privacy and human rights standards. In a significant diplomatic move, Virkkunen announced that Brazil is set to become the fifth digital partner of the European Union, joining an elite group that includes Japan, Canada, Singapore, and South Korea.

This partnership marks a deepening of ties between the EU and the government led by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The two entities are scheduled to sign a landmark agreement to expand cooperation across several critical domains, including data governance, the ethical deployment of artificial intelligence, digital connectivity, and the regulation of digital platforms.

This alliance is seen as a strategic move to diversify the global tech supply chain and create shared standards for how data is handled across borders, moving away from a binary world dominated by a few superpowers. Virkkunen highlighted the immense potential of the Brazilian market, noting that with 160 million internet users, Brazil consistently ranks among the top ten countries globally in terms of technology market size and growth.

She pointed out that the synergy between the EU's regulatory expertise and Brazil's vibrant, expansive digital consumer base presents substantial opportunities for mutual economic and technological growth. By collaborating on digital infrastructure and connectivity, both regions can build more resilient systems that are less susceptible to external shocks or political pressures from foreign tech monopolies.

This partnership signals a shift toward a multipolar digital world where regional powers collaborate to maintain their autonomy while remaining integrated into the global economy, ensuring that the benefits of the digital revolution are distributed more equitably and governed by democratic principles





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