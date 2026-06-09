EU Orders Meta to Provide Free WhatsApp Access to Rival AI Chatbots Amid Antitrust Investigation

The European Commission has issued an interim measure requiring Meta Platforms to grant rival AI chatbots, including OpenAI, free access to WhatsApp while it investigates potential antitrust violations.

The European Commission has mandated that Meta Platforms provide rival AI chatbot developers, including OpenAI, with free access to its WhatsApp platform while an antitrust investigation into the company's practices continues.

This interim measure, announced on June 9, 2025, follows complaints from several AI startups and a preliminary finding that Meta may have abused its dominant position by blocking competitors from the messaging app. The Commission, the European Union's competition enforcer, opened its investigation in December after receiving grievances from The Interaction Company of California, developer of the Poke.com AI assistant, French startup Agentik, and a Spanish rival.

Two months later, the Commission issued formal charges against Meta, alleging breaches of EU antitrust rules, and added further charges in April over the fees Meta began levying for access. EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera stated that Meta's fees were set so high that they made it economically unsustainable for competitors to operate, and the company's justifications failed to convince regulators.

It seems that Meta expects to leverage the vast reach and likely dominance of WhatsApp to benefit its own AI assistant and to foreclose rivals, she told a press conference. Ribera emphasized the critical timing, noting that AI markets are developing exceptionally fast and AI systems are expected to become an important way for consumers across Europe to access and use artificial intelligence.

The interim order will remain in effect for the duration of the investigation, or until June 2029 at the latest. Meta has criticized the Commission's decision, arguing that it unfairly advantages competitors. The European Commission has decided that OpenAI and some of the largest companies in the world can use the paid-for WhatsApp Business product for free, a Meta spokesperson said in an email.

The company had barred rival AI services from accessing its WhatsApp for Business API in October, while exempting its own Meta AI assistant. In March, Meta allowed competitors back onto the platform but charged a fee, which drew the Commission's objection. Under the interim measure, Meta must restore rivals' access to the WhatsApp for Business API under the same terms and conditions that applied before October, within five working days.

If found guilty of breaching EU antitrust rules, Meta faces a fine of up to 10% of its global annual turnover. This case underscores the EU's aggressive stance on regulating big tech and ensuring fair competition in the rapidly evolving AI sector





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