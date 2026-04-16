EU Mandates Google Share Search Data to Foster Competition

The European Commission has proposed new rules requiring Google to grant third-party search engines access to its search data, including that generated by AI chatbots. This move aims to enhance competition within the digital market, but Google has signaled strong opposition, citing privacy concerns.

Brussels — In a significant regulatory push aimed at leveling the digital playing field, the European Commission has put forward a proposal that would compel Google to share its vast trove of search data with competing third-party search engines. This directive, stemming from the Digital Markets Act (DMA), also encompasses data generated by artificial intelligence chatbots that possess search functionalities.

The commission announced these proposed measures today, signalling a decisive step towards fostering greater competition in the online search landscape. The proposed regulations are comprehensive, detailing the specific scope, methods, and frequency with which Google must make its search data available. Crucially, the measures also outline protocols for anonymizing personal data to safeguard user privacy, establish procedures for how beneficiaries can access this data, and set parameters for determining the pricing of such access. The overarching objective, as articulated by the commission, is to empower third-party online search providers, referred to as data beneficiaries, to refine their services and more effectively challenge the dominant position of Google Search. However, the tech giant has not been silent in its reaction. Clare Kelly, Google’s senior competition counsel, has publicly stated that the company intends to contest these proposed measures. Kelly articulated Google’s stance by characterizing the proposals as overreaching and a significant threat to user privacy. She elaborated that hundreds of millions of European citizens entrust Google with their most sensitive search queries, including deeply personal inquiries about health, family matters, and financial situations. The commission’s proposal, in Google’s view, would necessitate the transfer of this highly sensitive data to third parties, all while implementing what the company deems dangerously inadequate privacy protections. This regulatory action follows a series of previous antitrust infringements for which Google has faced substantial penalties. Since 2017, the company has accumulated fines totaling €9.71 billion (approximately RM45.1 billion) for various violations of antitrust laws in Europe. The penalties for breaches of the Digital Markets Act are particularly stringent, with the potential to reach up to 10 percent of a company’s global annual revenue, underscoring the seriousness with which the EU is approaching digital market regulation. Google had previously submitted its own proposals in an attempt to appease rivals and EU regulators, but these efforts were reportedly met with dissatisfaction from competitors, who deemed the measures insufficient to address the existing market imbalances. The current proposals from the European Commission represent a more direct intervention, aiming to dismantle perceived barriers to entry and promote a more dynamic and competitive search engine market. Interested parties have been given a deadline of May 1 to submit their feedback and observations on these proposed measures. A final decision from the commission is anticipated in July, which will determine the future of data access and competition within the European search engine sector. The implications of this decision could be far-reaching, potentially reshaping how search data is accessed and utilized across the continent and influencing the strategies of major technology players





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