EU Imposes Sanctions on Israeli Settlers and Hamas Representatives Over West Bank Violence

The European Union has sanctioned seven Israeli settlers and organizations for violence against Palestinians and settlement expansion in the West Bank, alongside ten Hamas officials. The move follows the lifting of a Hungarian veto and includes travel bans and asset freezes. Pressure grows on the EU to act against Israeli Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

BRUSSELS: The European Union has imposed formal sanctions on seven Israeli settlers and associated organizations due to their involvement in violence against Palestinians and the expansion of settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank .

This decision follows an agreement by EU foreign ministers on May 11, which had previously been blocked by Hungary's former prime minister Viktor Orban. His removal from office allowed the veto to be lifted, enabling the sanctions to move forward. The measures include travel bans and asset freezes, and they also prohibit EU citizens and companies from providing funds, financial assets, or any economic resources to the listed individuals and entities.

Among those sanctioned is Daniella Weiss, a prominent leader in the settler movement. In addition, the EU has sanctioned ten representatives of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, as announced by the European Council, which represents the bloc's 27 member states. The Occupied West Bank has experienced near-daily clashes involving Israeli troops and settlers since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023.

The EU has also faced increasing pressure from Spain and Italy to sanction Israel's national security minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, after he shared a video depicting detained activists from a Gaza-bound flotilla being forced to their knees with their hands bound





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EU Sanctions Israeli Settlers West Bank Hamas Itamar Ben Gvir Viktor Orban Palestinian Violence Settlement Expansion

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