EU Agrees to Move Ukraine and Moldova to Next Stage of Membership Bids

The EU has agreed to move Ukraine and Moldova to the next stage of their membership bids, with Hungary dropping its long-standing veto against Kyiv. This marks a significant milestone in their European integration path and sends a strong message of EU unity and determination.

The EU on Wednesday agreed to move Ukraine and Moldova to the next stage in their membership bids , as diplomats said Hungary signalled it was dropping its long-standing veto against Kyiv.

This marks a significant milestone in their European integration path and sends a strong message of EU unity and determination, Cyprus said in a social media post. The EU formally opened entry negotiations with Ukraine back in June 2024, kickstarting a complicated undertaking that usually takes years and involves negotiations on anything from agriculture to the rule of law.

But that was a largely symbolic move and actually starting the process had been held up by former Hungarian premier Viktor Orban since then. A breakthrough came earlier on Wednesday when Hungary's new prime minister Peter Magyar announced a historic agreement had been reached with Ukraine on the rights of its Hungarian ethnic minority, an issue that has long strained relations between the neighbours.

Hungary's Magyar said Budapest wanted Ukraine to amend its minority action plan, after which it would consent to the opening of the first accession cluster in Ukraine's EU membership negotiations. However, multiple diplomats said Hungary had already signalled it would no longer block the opening of the so-called cluster of negotiating topics. EU enlargement chief Marta Kos welcomed Magyar's announcement, saying it opens the way for progress on the EU accession path of Ukraine.

This will allow Member States to take forward the work on opening the first negotiation cluster with Ukraine and Moldova, she wrote on X. Launched as a powerful statement days after Russia's 2022 invasion, Ukraine's bid for EU membership had since stuttered in the face of Hungarian opposition. Magyar underlined that Hungary does not support a fast-track procedure for Ukraine to join the EU.

He also said the country would hold a referendum on Ukraine's membership should it succeed in closing all 33 accession chapters within the next 10 to 15 years





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