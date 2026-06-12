eTerron 9 Electric Pick-up Truck Launches in Europe with Dual Motors and Extended Utility Features

The eTerron 9, a dedicated electric 4x4 pick-up, debuts in Europe with a 102 kWh battery, 442 PS dual-motor powertrain, and innovative midgate design for expanded cargo and sleeping space.

The eTerron 9, an all- electric pick-up truck, made its debut in Europe in September 2024, marketed as the first 4x4 electric pick-up built on a dedicated electric platform.

With dimensions measuring 5,500 mm in length, 2,005 mm in width, 1,860 mm in height, and a wheelbase of 3,300 mm, it stands out in its segment. The European-spec model is equipped with a 102 kWh battery pack, delivering up to 430 km of range under the WLTP testing standard. Recharging is supported at up to 115 kW DC, allowing a 20-80% charge in approximately 40 minutes.

Additionally, the vehicle can supply power outward at either 2.2 kW or 6.6 kW, offering versatility for external devices or other vehicles. Propulsion comes from a dual-motor setup, with one electric motor per axle, producing a combined output of 442 PS. This enables the eTerron 9 to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 5.8 seconds. Regarding utility, it offers a towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes and a payload capacity of 620 kg.

The design includes a midgate that folds down to extend the cargo bed into the cabin, accommodating items up to 2,400 mm in length. The front trunk, or frunk, features a powered lid and provides 236 litres of storage space. Inside the cabin, the front seats can be folded flat to create a sleeping area measuring 1,700 mm in length, enhancing its appeal for outdoor adventures. The interior is equipped with around 20 storage compartments.

Notable features include two-tone leather upholstery, a dual-display setup with a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system, a floating centre console, and a two-spoke steering wheel. The driver's seat is powered and includes both ventilation and massage functions. While the vehicle is positioned as a capable and versatile electric workhorse, potential concerns have been raised about rust issues with similar models in other markets, such as ongoing litigation in Australia regarding trucks that reportedly corrode prematurely.

Mick Chan, an enthusiast of both open roads and closed circuits, values a playful chassis and ergonomic, engaging driving experiences over mere gadgetry. With a background that includes three years at a motoring newspaper and a brief stint at a magazine before joining this website, his perspective underscores the importance of driving dynamics in performance vehicles.

The eTerron 9's combination of electric performance, practical features, and interior comfort aims to compete in the burgeoning electric pick-up market, addressing both utility and lifestyle needs. However, reliability and long-term durability remain crucial considerations, especially in light of rust-related lawsuits affecting similar models in other regions





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Eterron 9 Electric Pick-Up 4X4 WLTP Range Dual Motor Midgate Frunk Towing Capacity Payload Charging Time

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