Essential Items for Outdoor Activities: A Lifesaver in Emergency Situations

A sharing from an old village chief highlights the importance of essential items when engaging in outdoor activities. A mobile phone, whistle, flashlight, and other items can be lifesavers in emergency situations. Meanwhile, a rest house at Kerteh Beach has been filled with leftover food, sparking public outrage. A 16-year-old boy has shared his secret to memorizing the Quran, having recited 30 juzuk in less than a year.

For many people, among the essential items to bring when engaging in outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, or river bathing is a mobile phone .

According to a sharing said to be from an old village chief, each of these items can be a lifesaver when faced with an emergency situation. According to the sharing, three consecutive whistle sounds are recognized as a distress signal or S.O. S internationally. Areas with dense fog can cause individuals to continue spinning in the same location without realizing it.

Therefore, a flashlight with additional batteries is considered one of the most essential items when in the forest. On the other hand, it can be used to cut branches, provide wood for the campfire, split reeds to obtain water, or other uses during emergencies. The Rest House at Kerteh Beach was recently filled with leftover food, sparking public outrage.

'Eat Well, Leave the Trash Behind' is a phrase that has been widely used. A 16-year-old boy has shared his secret to memorizing the Quran, having recited 30 juzuk in less than a year. He attributes his ability to 'fall in love with the Quran first'





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Outdoor Activities Emergency Situations Essential Items Mobile Phone Whistle Flashlight Kerteh Beach Quran Memorization Lifesaver

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