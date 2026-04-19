Escaped Detainee Apprehended After Nine-Day Manhunt

A prisoner who escaped custody earlier this month has been successfully recaptured by Selangor police after a nine-day search, thanks to significant public cooperation. The detainee, a Pakistani national, had initially fled during a transfer from Sungai Buloh Prison.

Selangor police have announced the successful apprehension of a detainee who had been at large for nine days. The prisoner, identified as a Pakistani national, was recaptured yesterday evening at approximately 5pm along Jalan Batu 14, Jalan Gombak Lama. Datuk Shazeli Kahar, the Selangor police chief, expressed his gratitude to the public and all participating agencies, highlighting their instrumental role in the successful operation.

He emphasized that the collective assistance was vital in ensuring the prisoner's swift recapture, thereby safeguarding public safety and maintaining order within the community. This development brings a close to a week-long search that began after the detainee's initial escape on April 9. The detainee's escape occurred during a transfer from Sungai Buloh Prison, subsequent to his attendance at proceedings at the Shah Alam Court. According to a previous statement from the Prisons Department, the incident took place around 6pm within the prison premises. The prisoner managed to flee while being transported back to his holding facility following the conclusion of his trial. The precise circumstances of his evasion are still under investigation, but the quick response and collaborative efforts of law enforcement and the public have been lauded. The nine-day period on the run underscores the challenges faced by authorities in such situations, but the community's vigilance and willingness to report suspicious activity proved to be a critical factor in the detainee's eventual recapture. Police have not released further details regarding the detainee's condition or any charges he may face in relation to the escape, but the focus remains on ensuring accountability and preventing future incidents. The cooperation from the public was a cornerstone of this successful operation. Datuk Shazeli Kahar specifically acknowledged that tips and information provided by ordinary citizens significantly aided the police in narrowing down the search area and ultimately locating the escaped individual. This underscores the importance of community engagement in crime prevention and resolution. When citizens actively participate and report information, it empowers law enforcement and enhances their ability to respond effectively. The incident serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between security protocols within correctional facilities and the persistent possibility of individuals attempting to evade custody. The authorities are expected to review the security procedures that may have contributed to the initial escape to identify any potential weaknesses and implement necessary improvements. However, the immediate priority was the safe return of the detainee to custody, which has now been achieved. The successful recapture is a testament to the dedication of the police force and the supportive role played by the community in upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety of all residents in Selangor





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Detainee Recaptured Selangor Police Prison Escape Public Cooperation Law Enforcement

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