EPF Members' Akaun Fleksibel Usage: Millions Leave Funds Untouched, Significant Withdrawals Made

A new EPF report reveals that a majority of eligible members left their funds untouched in the Akaun Fleksibel, while a significant number made withdrawals, primarily for essential needs. The report highlights the financial behavior of EPF members and the implications of the flexible account introduced in May 2024.

PETALING JAYA: A significant portion of Employees Provident Fund ( EPF ) members, eligible to withdraw from their Akaun Fleksibel , opted to leave their funds untouched through October of last year. This information comes from EPF 's research report, Enduring Today, Shaping Tomorrow: Akaun Fleksibel as a Financial Lifeline for Wellbeing. The report sheds light on the utilization and impact of the new flexible account introduced in May 2024. The data reveals that approximately 63% or 8.

4 million individuals chose not to withdraw any funds from their accounts. The report further breaks down this statistic, indicating that 44% of these members possessed a sufficient balance in their accounts, while 56% were unable to withdraw due to insufficient funds. The report also highlights the withdrawals made by a substantial number of members. Approximately 37%, or 5 million members, initiated at least one withdrawal between May 2024 and October of the previous year. The total value of these withdrawals reached around RM16.6 billion, involving a total of about 13.3 million eligible members. The one-time fund transfer option, which allowed members to move funds from their Akaun Sejahtera to Akaun Fleksibel between May 11 and August 31, 2024, saw approximately 4.1 million individuals transferring a total of RM14.5 billion. Analyzing the remaining balances in the Akaun Fleksibel, the report indicated that by October of last year, a concerning 81% of those who had made withdrawals had less than RM500 remaining in their accounts. Additionally, 6.2% had completely depleted their balances. The Akaun Fleksibel was introduced in May 2024 to provide members with the flexibility to withdraw their funds at any time, subject to having a sufficient balance. The report also identified that members earning below RM3,000 per month constituted the largest proportion of those making withdrawals, accounting for 51.1% of the total. This suggests that the withdrawals were primarily driven by urgent needs, with the survey revealing that withdrawals by 14,204 members between May 2024 and June 2025 were predominantly used for essential requirements. These findings underscore the importance of understanding the financial behavior of EPF members and the implications of the Akaun Fleksibel, particularly in relation to financial well-being and long-term retirement security.\The report's data provides valuable insights into the financial decisions of EPF members in the context of the Akaun Fleksibel. The decision to introduce this flexible account aimed to provide greater financial autonomy to members, allowing them to access their savings in response to immediate needs. However, the report’s findings also raise questions about the long-term impact of frequent withdrawals on retirement savings and the overall financial stability of EPF members. The fact that a significant portion of withdrawals were made by those earning less than RM3,000 per month underscores the financial pressures faced by a large segment of the population. This highlights the critical role of financial literacy and education in helping members make informed decisions about their savings and understand the long-term consequences of their choices. Furthermore, the report’s data on the remaining balances in the Akaun Fleksibel and the high percentage of members with depleted or near-depleted funds raises concerns about the potential vulnerability of these individuals in the future, particularly in the event of unforeseen financial challenges or emergencies. The EPF's report serves as a crucial resource for policymakers and financial institutions to better understand the needs and behaviors of EPF members. This understanding can inform the development of more effective financial products and services, as well as educational programs designed to promote responsible financial management and long-term financial security. The report also highlights the importance of ongoing monitoring and evaluation of the Akaun Fleksibel and its impact on the EPF system. This ongoing assessment is crucial to ensure that the account continues to serve its intended purpose while mitigating any potential negative consequences for members’ retirement savings.\In addition to the financial data presented in the report, several other key findings contribute to a comprehensive understanding of the Akaun Fleksibel's impact. The survey conducted on the reasons for withdrawals offers valuable insights into the specific needs and challenges faced by EPF members who utilized the flexible account. The emphasis on essential needs as the primary driver for withdrawals underscores the economic realities many individuals face. This data could inform strategies to address the root causes of financial hardship, such as providing support for those struggling with the cost of living or developing targeted financial assistance programs. Moreover, the report also includes information on the transfer of funds from Akaun Sejahtera to Akaun Fleksibel. This data point helps to quantify the extent of funds that were made accessible through the flexible account. By analyzing the amount of funds transferred and the subsequent withdrawal patterns, the EPF can assess whether the transfer mechanism adequately met members' needs and provided them with greater control over their funds. The report's analysis of the varying withdrawal amounts also offers useful information. This helps identify the average withdrawal size and highlights the potential financial impact of making small withdrawals for everyday needs versus larger withdrawals for significant expenses. Ultimately, the report encourages a multifaceted approach to financial well-being and retirement planning. Through analyzing the data gathered, EPF can provide better resources to members in terms of financial literacy. The insights drawn from the report can provide a better understanding of the issues faced by EPF members, ensuring policies are put in place that are sustainable and geared towards the betterment of their financial well-being





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EPF Akaun Fleksibel Withdrawals Financial Wellbeing Retirement

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