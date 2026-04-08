EPF: Extending Work Years Could Significantly Boost Retirement Savings for Malaysians

The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is encouraging Malaysians to consider delaying retirement to boost savings, emphasizing that working longer can substantially increase retirement funds. The plan considers the rising cost of living and rising life expectancy in Malaysia. Policy changes will require careful study. The article discusses potential benefits, the need for thoughtful policy changes, and the importance of early financial planning.

The Employees Provident Fund ( EPF ) is highlighting the potential for Malaysia ns to significantly enhance their retirement savings by extending their working years, a strategy deemed increasingly crucial amid rising living costs and a growing life expectancy . Projections indicate that postponing retirement can substantially increase retirement funds. Specifically, the EPF suggests that working an additional five years could boost retirement savings by as much as 40%.

This projection is built on simulations assuming a 5% annual dividend return and a 3% yearly salary increase, offering a tangible incentive for Malaysians to consider delaying their retirement. This recommendation comes at a pivotal juncture, given the projected increase in Malaysia's average life expectancy, expected to rise from the current 76 years to 81 years by 2050. This demographic shift intensifies the need for robust retirement planning to ensure financial security throughout a longer post-employment period. The EPF’s emphasis underscores the importance of adapting financial strategies to align with these evolving realities.\The EPF's Chief Executive Officer, Ahmad Zulqarnain Onn, has emphasized that while the potential benefits are significant, any policy adjustments, particularly those related to retirement age or withdrawal policies, will be approached with meticulous deliberation. He acknowledged that factors like the overall well-being of workers, specific health conditions, and the intricacies of different job sectors need careful assessment prior to implementing any modifications. Currently, the minimum retirement age in Malaysia stands at 60, while EPF members have the option of fully withdrawing their savings at 55, a structure that has been in place since the fund’s inception. The EPF's commitment to careful consideration underlines the complexity of retirement planning and the need for policies that protect the interests of all members. The emphasis on individual circumstances is important, because not everyone has the same conditions. Beyond potential changes to the formal retirement age, the EPF is promoting strategies to encourage individuals to continue contributing to their retirement funds even after reaching the age of 55. This includes a system where contributions made beyond 55 are placed into a separate account, accessible only at the age of 60. This mechanism encourages the growth of savings during those extra working years, further supporting a stronger financial foundation for retirement. The current strategy indicates a proactive approach in adapting to evolving demographics and financial landscapes.\The EPF also strongly advocates for early and consistent financial planning, stressing that it is a critical component of achieving retirement resilience. The fund recognizes that individuals must proactively build their savings from an early age and maintain consistent contributions to achieve optimal financial security during retirement. This proactive approach is crucial, as the financial needs of retirees are likely to be greater with longer lifespans. This underscores the importance of education and awareness programs designed to help Malaysians understand the importance of early saving and long-term financial planning. The shift to longer lifespans means that individuals will likely require more financial resources to sustain those extra years. The EPF recognizes the importance of providing relevant information and resources to help members make informed decisions regarding their financial future. The fund's comprehensive approach reflects a broader understanding of the challenges of retirement planning in modern Malaysia, highlighting the need for a multi-faceted strategy that combines policy considerations with individual financial responsibility to ensure that Malaysians have a secure and comfortable retirement





saysdotcom / 🏆 9. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

EPF Retirement Savings Malaysia Retirement Age Financial Planning Life Expectancy

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

With or without a ceasefire: The West Asia crisis demands Malaysians to take future studies seriously — Phar Kim BengAPRIL 6 — Whether a ceasefire materialises in West Asia or not is, increasingly, beside the point. The deeper reality confronting Malaysia — and Asean more broadly — is that...

Read more »

Indira’s lawyers ‘appalled’ by police failure to obtain info on ex-husbandDuo say it is unacceptable that authorities are unable to confirm if Riduan Abdullah withdrew funds from EPF, and used the petrol subsidy.

Read more »

Malaysians Beware: How Sophisticated Malware Scams Are Targeting YouThis Spotlight, sponsored by ABM and AIBIM, highlights the evolving nature of scams in Malaysia, focusing on how malware, often disguised through seemingly innocuous means like fake promotions, can compromise personal data and financial information. The story details a victim's experience with a malware-infected app disguised as a mango promotion.

Read more »

Malaysians Lose RM251M to Online Job Scams in 15 MonthsBukit Aman CCID warns of online part-time job scams involving 'likes' and 'shares' after RM251 million in losses were reported from January 2025 to March 15, with Selangor recording the highest losses. The scams target those seeking additional income, using social media and messaging apps to deceive victims with advance payment requests. Most victims are between 21-30 years old, with private sector workers and the unemployed being the most affected.

Read more »

QuickCheck: Can Malaysians apply to increase their RON95 petrol quota under Budi95?April 6 (Reuters) - Broadcom said ⁠on Monday it has signed a long-term agreement with ⁠Google to develop and supply future generations of custom ‌artificial intelligence chips and other components for the company's next-generation AI racks through 2031.

Read more »

EPF: Voluntary Contributions Surged 40% To RM19.2 Billion In 2025“More members are actively planning and making voluntary contributions,” said CEO Ahmad Zulqarnain Onn.

Read more »