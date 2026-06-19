EOG 2026: A Celebration of Gamelan Art and Cultural Heritage

The Ensemble of Gamelan (EOG) 2026 is a festival that brings together gamelan practitioners and enthusiasts from all over the country to celebrate the art and cultural heritage of gamelan. The festival features a variety of performances by different groups, including universities, schools, and cultural organizations. It is a platform for the exchange of ideas and the promotion of traditional arts in the modern era.

The Ensemble of Gamelan (EOG) 2026, which brings together gamelan practitioners and enthusiasts from all over the country at Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP), is a symbol of the continuity of Malay cultural heritage that continues to live across time.

It showcases the long journey of gamelan art from royal tradition to contemporary expression without losing its original identity. According to the Project Director of EOG 2026, Muhammad Haikal Man Ghazali, the chosen theme reflects the development of gamelan art that always moves in line with changing times. He said, EOG was created as a platform to show how traditional heritage can continue to be relevant in the modern art landscape.





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Gamelan EOG 2026 Universiti Teknologi Petronas Cultural Heritage Traditional Arts

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