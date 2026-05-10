Entrepreneurial Mothers: Building Businesses and Family Bonds

The Mothers Day market highlights the journeys of entrepreneurial mothers who find joy in working side by side with their children, partners, and relatives. Laughter, late-night brainstorming, and shared victories create a family bond in motion, transforming work into something more than a livelihood. The market features over 50 local vendors and creative brands, offering thoughtful products and services for Mothers Day gifting.

The Mothers Day market features a diverse mix of housewives, working mothers, small business owners and mother-daughter duos alongside brands offering thoughtful products and services for Mothers Day gifting.

For many entrepreneurial mothers, business is not something that pulls them away from family – it is woven into the rhythm of everyday life. Laughter over packaging orders, late-night brainstorming at the kitchen table, and small victories celebrated together turn work into something more than a livelihood – it becomes a family bond in motion.

There are more than a few mothers selling their wares at the four-day Mothers Day Market hosted by Makers & Co at The Campus in Ampang, Kuala Lumpur; featuring over 50 local vendors and creative brands, the market began on Thursday and closes today. Several mothers at the market share their experiences of running businesses alongside their families





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Mothers Day Market Entrepreneurial Mothers Family Bond In Motion Home-Based Ventures Small Enterprises Support System Husbands Children Extended Family Members Close Proximity Fun Shared Pride Profits Close-Knit Families Close-Knit Communities Close-Knit Networks Close-Knit Networks Of Support Close-Knit Networks Of Entrepreneurship Close-Knit Networks Of Creativity Close-Knit Networks Of Innovation Close-Knit Networks Of Entrepreneurship And In

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