Renewables tycoon Enrique Riquelme announced on Saturday his intent to run for the presidency of Real Madrid, presenting a challenge to Florentino Perez's hold on the world's richest football club. Riquelme presented his papers at Real Madrid's facilities in Valdebebas and will have to meet the demanding requirements set out in Real's statutes to be eligible. The Electoral Commission will examine his documentation on Sunday and announce the election schedule if everything is deemed valid.

Real Madrid presidential hopeful Enrique Riquelme attends economic forum - Madrid, Spain - 2026-05-23 - Riquelme, a prominent renewables tycoon , is challenging Florentino Perez 's hold on the world's richest football club, Real Madrid , for its presidency.

He confirmed his intention to run and presented his papers at Real Madrid's facilities in Valdebebas. The club's Electoral Commission will examine his documentation on Sunday, and if it is deemed valid, officially confirm his candidacy and schedule the election. Perez's recent call for an election despite having two years left on his mandate was due to the team's consecutive seasons without silverware and troubled season.

Riquelme has launched a campaign by presenting his project of better future for Real Madrid and urging fans to give him a chance to build it. He will have to meet the demanding requirements set out in Real's statutes and provide a bank guarantee worth 15% of the club's budget. It took him securing the guarantee through Andbank to meet this requirement.

A former club member, he plans to contribute to the club's youth academy development and Spanish teams representation in big football competitions. The election is expected on June 7 if the documentary examination is valid





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Real Madrid Enrique Riquelme Florentino Perez Economic Forum Presidency Candidacy Election Renewables Tycoon Bank Guarantee Youth Academy Development Spanish Teams Football Competitions

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