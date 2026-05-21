Enrique Riquelme intends to run for Real Madrid presidency, targeting Florentino Perez

Renewables mogul Enrique ⁠Riquelme, who founded renewable energy startup Cox and recently acquired a substantial stake in them, has informed Real Madrid's board of his intent to run for the club's presidency, aiming to dethrone the incumbent, Florentino Perez, thereby initiating a bid that has not been seen in over two decades.

Renewables magnate Enrique ⁠Riquelme announced his intent to challenge Real Madrid 's presidency on Thursday, becoming the first serious contender in over two decades to Florentino Perez .

Riquelme, the founder of renewable energy company Cox, attributed his decision to the urgency in putting an end to Perez's tight grip on the club. Perez, who announced new elections this month after a turbulent season, was ridiculed by Riquelme and compared to a 'man who talks with the electric companies and has a South American accent', alluding to Riquelme's involvement in Cox and his background.

In a letter to Perez, Riquelme questioned the undemocratic nature of Real Madrid's elections and called for time and space to discuss the future. While Riquelme has the financial means to become a candidate, the stricter rules imposed by Perez require him to be a club member for at least 20 years and secure a bank guarantee worth 15% of the club's budget





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Real Madrid Enrique Riquelme Florentino Perez Presidency Elections Renewable Energy Solar Power Cox Energy

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