Enhanced Fuel Audits to Combat Smuggling and Protect Subsidies

The government is considering implementing comprehensive audits at fuel stations, particularly those near national borders, to strengthen enforcement against petrol and diesel smuggling. This move aims to prevent the misuse of subsidized fuels and protect the nation from significant financial losses due to illegal activities, especially amidst the current global fuel price crisis.

Strengthening enforcement and curbing the smuggling of petrol and diesel, particularly near national borders, is crucial to protect government revenue. This proactive measure is expected to save the government millions of ringgit lost due to the rampant oil smuggling activities, especially in border regions.

The implementation of comprehensive audits is considered the most effective step to track the movement of subsidized petrol and diesel, preventing its misuse by irresponsible parties seeking profit amidst the global fuel price crisis. Economic analyst, Professor Emeritus Dr. Barjoyai Bardai, emphasized that this mechanism should have already been implemented through the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN).

He stated that KPDN could leverage technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to monitor petrol and diesel sales transactions at every fuel station, given the already tightened transaction protocols using MyKad identification. Dr. Barjoyai highlighted that KPDN’s role extends beyond investigation to include continuous monitoring of fuel movement across the nation, with a particular focus on stations near borders.

He asserted that this is a fundamental requirement, as while the current government may not be able to offer low fuel prices, it can effectively control the misuse of subsidized fuels by unscrupulous individuals. He stressed the need for constant surveillance and strict enforcement, especially considering the current global oil price crisis driven by volatile international markets.

He suggested that if fuel levels at stations show sudden daily fluctuations, audits should be immediately conducted for detailed investigation, emphasizing the ease with which fuel stations can be monitored and controlled. Senior Lecturer in Economics at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), Dr. Bashir Ahmad Shabir Ahmad, echoed this sentiment, describing the audit implementation at border fuel stations as a positive initiative to prevent fuel leakage, specifically concerning subsidized RON95 petrol.

He explained that this mechanism can effectively curb and strengthen enforcement against smuggling activities that are resurfacing along national borders, particularly in light of global geopolitical tensions and the threat of war. Dr. Bashir pointed out that the resurgence of conflict significantly impacts crude oil supply and causes prices to surge.

Therefore, he argued, it is essential for the government to protect subsidy rights and public funds for domestic use only. He believes that these auditing measures are among the most impactful ways to control smuggling and prevent it from escalating. Recent enforcement efforts by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (Maritim Malaysia) exemplify this need, having successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle 700,000 liters of Euro 5 diesel, valued at over RM5.43 million, in the waters off Bagan Ajam.

This incident underscores the ongoing threat and the importance of robust enforcement measures to safeguard national resources and prevent financial losses





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Fuel Smuggling Petrol Subsidy Diesel Subsidy KPDN Audit

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