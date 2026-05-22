Engineering and Construction Company Reports 87% Year-On-Year Profit Jump - Able Group Net Profit Growth

Mortar Rice Construction Berhad (MRCB) reported a 87% year-on-year increase in its first-quarter 2026 (1QFY26) pre-tax profit, driven by stronger construction contributions as infrastructure project execution accelerated. Able Group, a diversified company, reported a 37% year-on-year increase in its 1QFY26 net profit, supported by stronger F&B and Mexico JV contributions. MRCB and its partners have been expanding their capabilities to strengthen local supplier capabilities. These developments highlight the growth and prosperity in various sectors of the Malaysian economy.

MRCB ’s year-on-year profit jump - 87%, driven by stronger construction contributions MRCB , a leading engineering and construction company, announced a 87% year-on-year increase in its 1QFY26 pre-tax profit, primarily due to enhanced revenue and operating profit from its Engineering, Construction and Environment (ECE) division.

The division, supported by the ongoing LRT3 project and redevelopment works at Kompleks Sukan Shah Alam, recorded substantial revenue growth, reaching RM257.9mil, up 69% yoy. Revenue for the quarter rose 46% yoy to RM319.2mil, with construction contributions making up more than 80% of the total. Construction revenue is expected to strengthen further in 2026 as works for the reinstatement of five LRT3 stations and related infrastructure projects commence in the current quarter.

Able Group’s net profit jumps 37% on stronger F&B and Mexico JV contributions Able Group, a diversified company involved in infrastructure, food services, and sports and recreation, reported a 37% year-on-year increase in its 1QFY26 net profit, supported by stronger F&B and Mexico JV contributions. Mida, Daikin, and SHRDC collaborate to strengthen local supplier capabilities Mida, a leading technology company, Daikin, a global air conditioning solutions provider, and SHRDC (Sports and Recreations Development Corporation) have collaborated to strengthen local supplier capabilities in the downstream industry, aiming to promote local innovation and supply chain development





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Economy Of Malaysia Economy Of Malaysia Growth Engineerings And Constructions Company Infrastructure Construction MRCB Mortar Rice Construction Berhad Net Profit Property Construction And Development Able Group Able Group Net Profit Able Group Diversification Able Group F&B Mexico JV Contributions Local Supplier Capabilities Local Innovation Local Supply Chain Development Sports And Recreation

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