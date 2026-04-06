Energy Efficiency: Tips for Malaysian Households to Reduce Electricity Bills

Amid rising global energy prices and geopolitical instability, Malaysian households can implement simple yet effective strategies to reduce their electricity bills. This article provides practical advice on how to conserve energy, focusing on cooling, appliance usage, lighting, and daily habits. From adjusting air conditioner settings to adopting energy-efficient appliances, these measures can lead to significant savings.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Rising geopolitical tensions, including the US-Iran conflict, are creating instability in global energy markets, which could impact electricity and fuel costs in Malaysia . This situation prompts immediate concerns for households, particularly regarding strategies to manage energy bills without sacrificing comfort.

Practical, consistent adjustments to daily habits offer a viable pathway to reduce electricity consumption, especially given external factors that contribute to higher generation costs. Malaysia's electricity generation relies on a diverse mix, including natural gas, coal, hydropower, and solar energy. Fossil fuels, such as gas and coal, continue to be primary sources, supplying base-load power. Hydropower and solar energy are expanding as renewable contributors. The dependence on fuels means that fluctuating global oil and gas prices can influence production expenses, which ultimately affect household bills. Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), the national utility company, emphasizes the importance of managing demand through energy efficiency to alleviate pressure on the system, particularly during peak hours. Cooling is a major contributor to electricity costs in Malaysia's tropical climate, where air-conditioning is often essential. TNB recommends maintaining air-conditioners between 24°C and 26°C and cleaning filters regularly. Inverter air-conditioners offer a significant advantage, using 30 to 50 percent less electricity compared to older models by adjusting compressor speed instead of cycling on and off. This translates into substantial savings. A household typically spending RM250 to RM400 monthly on electricity could potentially save RM30 to RM100 by switching to an inverter system and using it efficiently. Raising the temperature by just 1°C to 2°C can also reduce energy use by approximately 5 to 10 percent, varying based on usage patterns. Households can further optimize energy usage by combining air-conditioning with fans, cooling only occupied rooms, and ensuring that doors and windows are closed. Window tinting and blackout curtains are effective in reducing heat gain, thereby lessening the need for air-conditioning. Indoor heat penetration is significant through windows and roofs, especially in sun-exposed homes. Window tints or solar films can decrease heat entry through glass, while reflective roof paint can reduce indoor temperatures by around 2°C to 5°C. These improvements entail initial costs, but offer considerable long-term savings. For instance, window tinting might save roughly RM10 to RM25 per sq ft, whereas reflective roof paint could cost around RM200 to RM500 per room or roof section. Blackout curtains and insulation also contribute to minimizing daytime heat buildup. Many households unknowingly consume electricity through devices that remain plugged in but are not actively used. TNB suggests that switching off appliances at the source is a simple yet effective measure to minimize unnecessary energy consumption. Devices like televisions, chargers, and gaming consoles continue to draw standby power even when not in use. A single standby device can add RM5 to RM10 per month if left plugged in. A household with multiple standby devices may waste RM50 to RM100 annually without realizing it. Switching to LED lighting, which consumes significantly less electricity, and replacing older appliances with energy-efficient models can further reduce consumption. LED lights can reduce consumption up to 80 percent compared to traditional incandescent bulbs. Replacing just five bulbs could save around RM10 to RM20 monthly, depending on usage. Over time, older fridges and air-conditioning units consume more electricity; thus, maintenance and upgrades are important for long-term savings. Energy-efficient appliances can reduce long-term bills, with newer models lowering consumption by 10 to 30 percent compared to older ones. Home energy consumption also includes water heating and cooking. Reducing water heater temperatures, switching them off when not in use, and batch cooking can help reduce electricity consumption. More efficient cooking methods such as induction or pressure cooking are gaining popularity, while solar water heaters offer a longer-term solution to cut electricity usage. Electric water heaters are often overlooked. Running a heater for extended periods can add RM20 to RM60 monthly, and turning it off when not needed can significantly reduce this cost. Choosing to air-dry clothes instead of using a dryer can significantly cut household electricity use





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