Encik Tan, a Singaporean Halal-certified hawker fare concept, makes its Malaysia debut with its first outlet at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (Subang SkyPark)

Encik Tan, a Singaporean Halal-certified hawker fare concept under Fei Siong Group, officially makes its Malaysia debut with its first outlet at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (Subang SkyPark). The brand expands beyond its footprint of 21 outlets in Singapore and one in Jakarta, entering Malaysia with a concept centred on accessible Halal Chinese hawker dining. The outlet is designed to accommodate up to 50 seated diners and features a warm, contemporary interior with an efficient counter flow.

Encik Tan , a Singaporean Halal-certified hawker fare concept under Fei Siong Group , officially makes its Malaysia debut with its first outlet (Lot G17) at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (Subang SkyPark).

Marking a new phase of regional growth, the brand expands beyond its footprint of 21 outlets in Singapore and one in Jakarta, entering Malaysia with a concept centred on accessible Halal Chinese hawker dining. With the Malaysia outlet currently in the process of obtaining Halal certification in accordance with Jabatan Kemajuan Islam Malaysia (JAKIM) requirements, the menu is prepared using Halal-certified ingredients.

This ensures that diners can enjoy a range of familiar, comfort-driven dishes with greater confidence, particularly among Muslim consumers seeking accessible everyday meal options. Serving as the brand’s first point of arrival in Malaysia, the outlet spans approximately 1,800 square feet and is designed to accommodate up to 50 seated diners. The space features a warm, contemporary interior with an efficient counter flow, combining banquette seating, armchairs and tables to support both quick meals and casual dine-ins.

Anchored by a bold orange-and-white palette, the outlet is complemented by a backlit brand mural and open ordering counter, reinforcing Encik Tan’s identity as a modern, accessible take on local hawker food. The outlet operates daily from 6.30am to 10.30pm, catering to travellers, airport staff and the surrounding Subang community.

A Strategic Entry Point The Subang SkyPark location places the brand within a high-traffic environment that captures both transit and everyday dining occasions, with a steady mix of travellers, airport staff and nearby communities. This strategic entry point also allows Encik Tan to test and refine its offering in a setting that mirrors its core proposition – accessible, convenient hawker food for daily consumption.

Encik Tan's expansion into Malaysia is undertaken in partnership with Bake With Yen (BWY), Malaysia's largest baking-supplies retailer with over three decades of industry experience serving the food and hospitality sector nationwide. The collaboration enables the brand to establish a strong and scalable presence in the Malaysian market.

‘Subang SkyPark presented a timely opportunity for Encik Tan to enter the Malaysian market - from the heart of Singapore to the heart of Kuala Lumpur - bringing heritage hawker flavours loved by the masses that is honest, nostalgic and full of comfort,’ said Mr Tan Kim Siong, Founder and Managing Director of Fei Siong Group. ‘This opening kickstarts our regional expansion into Malaysia, with further outlets planned across key cities including Johor and Kuala Lumpur, in line with the Group’s broader long-term expansion ambitions.

’ Looking ahead, the brand continues to work towards its long-term target of scaling across Southeast Asia, with future plans to enter markets such as Australia and the United Kingdom, alongside exploring ready-to-eat product formats. Familiar Chinese Hawker Favourites, Made Accessible At the heart of Encik Tan is a menu of recognisable Chinese hawker dishes, which includes a selection of signature items such as its popular Chicken Cutlet Curry Rice (RM15) — a hearty, crowd-favourite dish known for its crispy cutlet and rich, flavourful curry gravy.

Customers can also look forward to other staples such as Fishball Noodles (RM13), Prawn Hokkien Mee (RM18), Claypot Chicken Rice (RM18) and Signature Noodles (RM20) alongside a range of everyday favourites inspired by well-known hawker classics. Since its establishment in 2014, Encik Tan has built a strong following for its hawker offerings, with signature items such as its Fishball Noodles recording over 10 million bowls sold, alongside more than 1.5 million plates of its popular Chicken Cutlet Curry Rice.

These milestones underscore the brand’s appeal as a reliable go-to for familiar, satisfying meals





HypeMY / 🏆 10. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Encik Tan Halal-Certified Hawker Fare Concept Fei Siong Group Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport Malaysia Hawker Food Accessible Convenient Halal Certification Jabatan Kemajuan Islam Malaysia Bake With Yen Malaysia's Largest Baking-Supplies Retailer Expansion Into Malaysia Regional Growth Heritage Hawker Flavours Nostalgic Comfort Food Signature Items Fishball Noodles Prawn Hokkien Mee Claypot Chicken Rice Signature Noodles Over 10 Million Bowls Sold More Than 1.5 Million Plates Of Popular Chicke

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Muftis Ruling on Gold Tontine Practices in MalaysiaThe Federal Territories Mufti Department has ruled that gold tontines are permissible in Islam provided the system is transparent, fair, and mutually agreed upon, while warning users to be cautious of membership fees.

Read more »

Health minister: Malaysia must strengthen clinical research ecosystem to become global contributorKUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Malaysia must move beyond being merely a recipient or a conduit of external innovation by shaping its own unique footprint on the global map of medical...

Read more »

Russia-Malaysia Relations: A View from the KremlinA Kremlin official praised Malaysia for its steady political and trade ties and growing education and tourism links with Russia. Russia mainly exports oil and petroleum products, chemical goods, metals, food products and agricultural raw materials to Malaysia, while importing machinery, equipment, vehicles, food products and chemical industry goods. Malaysia is also a popular tourist destination for Russians, with around 140,000 Russian tourists visiting the country in 2025. Russia actively cooperates with both Laos and Malaysia within the framework of Russia’s strategic partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Read more »

Malaysia and Cambodia Intensify Cooperation, ASEAN Seeks Containment of Cross-Border Crimes and Job Scam ActivitiesPrime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim highlighted Malaysia\'s commitment to intensifying cooperation with Cambodia in various sectors such as trade, halal, higher education, and regional security, particularly in combating cross-border crime and job scam activities. The leaders also agreed to enhance cooperation in higher education, halal, agriculture, and tourism sectors.

Read more »