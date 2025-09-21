Empowering Malaysian Youth: Accurate Information and Ethical Conduct for a Brighter Future

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail emphasizes the importance of equipping Malaysian youth with accurate information about government initiatives, promoting digital literacy, and upholding ethical conduct to strengthen their social and economic prospects, during the Nadi Aspirasi Nasional Bersama Anak Muda (NANBA) program in Klang.

KLANG: Youth empowerment through accurate information regarding government initiatives is crucial for their social and economic advancement, stated Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail. The chairperson of Kasih Malaysia underscored the critical need for young people to develop robust critical thinking skills to navigate the complex information landscape of the digital age.

She pointed out that the authenticity of information has become an increasingly significant challenge, exacerbated by the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw a surge in misinformation and disinformation. This environment necessitates a proactive approach to equipping youth with the tools to discern credible sources from unreliable ones. The emphasis is not just on consuming information, but on actively analyzing it, verifying its sources, and understanding its context. \Wan Azizah emphasized the urgency for more effective communication strategies regarding government assistance programs during her address at the Nadi Aspirasi Nasional Bersama Anak Muda (NANBA) program. She expressed concern that the prevalence of false information could obscure the numerous forms of government aid accessible to citizens, specifically within the healthcare and educational domains. This potential for misinformation to misdirect and disinform is a significant obstacle in ensuring that the intended beneficiaries of these programs are able to access and benefit from them. A core element of the strategy is also promoting digital literacy, ensuring that young people possess the ability to effectively search, evaluate, and utilize online resources responsibly and ethically. The former deputy prime minister also called on youth to uphold ethical standards and proper etiquette when engaging in online discourse on social media platforms. She encouraged Malaysians to maintain eastern values, which often prioritize respect, courtesy, and responsible communication, even in digital environments. The utilization of respectful and professional language is seen as a way to foster constructive discussions and debates while simultaneously minimizing opportunities for the spread of inaccurate information. \Identifying youth as the cornerstone of the country’s future and potential leaders, Wan Azizah emphasized the importance of cultivating resilience against misinformation. This involves developing a strong sense of media literacy, a capacity to recognize biases, and a commitment to verify information before sharing it. This underscores a need for ongoing educational initiatives to address the rising complexity of the digital world and the proliferation of misinformation. Furthermore, she highlighted the crucial role of strengthening family institutions, particularly in the context of youth development and education. By focusing on the family unit, it fosters the supportive environment needed to cultivate the values of respect, integrity, and critical thinking. The NANBA program, organized by the Department of Community Communication, incorporated several interactive events, including MADANI Rahmah sales initiatives and government service counters, designed to engage the community. The event additionally offered health screenings, immunization programs, and art competitions designed for the Indian community participants. During the program, Datuk Ismail Yusop and Dr Gunaraj George distributed MyKasih aid to 300 recipients, reinforcing the government’s commitment to provide immediate assistance to those in need. The holistic approach of the NANBA program is meant to provide not just resources, but education and community interaction to the future leaders of the nation





