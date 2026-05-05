Employers Urged to Avoid Discrimination Against Single Workers During Festive Periods

Industrial relations experts call for fairer workplace practices to prevent discrimination against single employees during festive seasons, emphasizing structured workforce planning and employee rights awareness.

PETALING JAYA: Employers should adopt a more inclusive approach when managing staff during festive periods rather than assuming single employees are always available for overtime or additional shifts.

This practice, while often unintentional, can lead to workplace discrimination based on personal circumstances. Industrial relations experts emphasize that fairness and transparency should guide workplace decisions, ensuring that all employees, regardless of marital status, are given equal opportunities to contribute or decline additional responsibilities. Dharmen, a senior industrial relations expert, explained that discrimination occurs when individuals are treated differently due to their personal situations.

He suggested that employers should ask all staff who can support during festive periods, creating a fair and open process. This approach shifts the dynamic to a 'willing buyer, willing seller' situation, where employees have the right to refuse without fear of repercussions.

However, Dharmen acknowledged that employees might still feel pressured due to concerns about performance or career progression. If an employee is consistently asked to work more than others in similar roles, particularly because they are single, they have grounds to raise the issue with human resources. Mohd Effendy Abdul Ghani, president of the National Union of Clerical Workers at Pos Malaysia, noted that the issue often starts subtly, with informal requests or assumptions about availability.

Over time, this can create a pattern where single employees bear the brunt of additional workloads. The trend is particularly relevant as more Malaysians remain single while staying in the workforce. According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia, the number of individuals aged 15 and above listed as 'never married' has risen from 3.08 million in 1970 to 8.39 million in 2020.

Additionally, the median age at first marriage has increased to 29 years for grooms and 27 years for brides. Many workers are unaware of their rights regarding working hours, leave, and overtime, leading them to accept these informal arrangements as normal. Mohd Effendy advised employees to set reasonable boundaries and advocate for fairer systems, such as rotation schedules. Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman, president of the Malaysian Employers Federation, highlighted the need for structured workforce planning.

While flexibility is important, relying on informal arrangements can create unintended imbalances. He recommended that employers implement clearer systems, such as rotation schedules, early leave planning, and objective criteria for managing employee availability. This structured approach can help prevent discrimination and ensure a more equitable distribution of workloads during festive periods





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