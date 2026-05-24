Embassy Reopening Highlights Upgraded Diplomatic Ties, Future Collaborations

The reopening of Embassy of Slovakia in Malaysia after a 13-year hiatus signifies an upgrade in diplomatic ties between the two countries, highlighting the significance of Asean nations in the Indo-Pacific region. The reconnecting of embassies signifies a significant step towards developing and strengthening diplomatic ties between the two nations. What follows is a detailed overview of the recent reopening, bilateral economic cooperation, the expected future collaborations, and reasons underlining the significance of the upgraded diplomatic relations as seen from the Malaysian perspective.

The reopening of Embassy of Slovakia in Malaysia after a 13-year hiatus has upgraded diplomatic ties between the two countries, underscoring the significance of Asean nations in the Indo-Pacific region.

Slovak Ambassador Peter Spisiak highlighted the shared foreign policy positions with Malaysia, emphasizing the importance of aligning for strengthening bilateral ties and expanding economic cooperation. Despite the embassy's closure, functional agreements, including the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement, remain in place. Further collaborations between Kuala Lumpur and Bratislava include signing a bilateral agreement on cooperation in the defense industry, with Malaysia interested in Slovakia's expertise in nuclear energy.

Slovakia has expertise in nuclear power generation, with 62% of its electricity produced from nuclear energy, and is preparing to build a new 1.2-gigawatt reactor. The country is also ready to offer Malaysia its experience in environmental sustainability through its Deposit Return System for plastic bottles and aluminum cans. Slovak businesses are closely monitoring Malaysia-European Union Free Trade Agreement negotiations, considering it a crucial step towards boosting economic ties.

In terms of bilateral trade, Malaysia and Bratislava have the potential for further growth, with a focus on joint ventures and deeper corporate partnerships. In 2025, total bilateral trade amounted to RM1.22 billion, with Malaysia recording a trade surplus of RM575.07mil. Malaysia's main exports to Slovakia included electrical and electronic products, machinery, equipment, and parts, while major imports from Slovakia included machinery, equipment, and parts, E&E products, and transport equipment.

Malaysia has been described as a critical technological and logistical hub in Asia, with its world-class infrastructure and strategic location along the Straits of Malacca making it a key gateway to the region. Despite Malaysia's strong purchasing power, both countries are at a broadly similar level of development, aside from Malaysia's stable political environment and multicultural society





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