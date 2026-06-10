eMas 7 overtakes eMas 5 in May 2026, Proton stays ahead as Malaysia EV market shows mixed trends

May 2026 saw the eMas 7 become Malaysia's best‑selling electric car, narrowly beating the eMas 5. Proton retained market leadership, while BYD dipped ahead of a new model surge and overall EV registrations fell 14.5 percent.

May 2026 marked a notable shift in Malaysia 's electric vehicle market as the eMas 7 edged past its sibling eMas 5 to claim the top spot for the month.

The eMas 7 recorded 883 registrations, a narrow margin of thirteen units over the eMas 5 which logged 870 units. While the eMas 7 had been sitting in third place in April, its steady climb now puts it at the summit of the monthly rankings. This achievement, however, should be viewed as a short‑term fluctuation rather than a long‑term reversal of the market balance.

Year‑to‑date figures still show the eMas 5 leading by a wide margin with 9,356 units compared with the eMas 7's 2,286, underscoring that the May result is a snapshot of a dynamic market rather than a permanent change of guard. The broader EV landscape in Malaysia displayed a mix of continuity and surprise.

The iCaur V23, a model derived from Chery, continued to carve out a niche with 397 registrations in May, bringing its cumulative total to 1,369 units for the year. BYD, a familiar player, fell to fourteenth place with only 96 units, a dip that many analysts link to the upcoming launch of the 2026 Atto 3 facelift which is expected to boost its sales later in the year.

The most dramatic leap belonged to a new entrant that vaulted from forty‑second in April to eleventh in May, delivering 102 units as fully knocked down (CKD) shipments ramped up. By brand, Proton remained the dominant force, its eMas pair accounting for 1,779 registrations or thirty‑five point three percent of all EVs registered in May.

BYD held second place with 925 units (eighteen point four percent), followed by the rapidly rising iCaur with 522 units (ten point four percent), Zeekr with 413 units, and Leapmotor with 237 units. Overall EV registrations in May totaled 5,038 units, marking a fourteen point five percent decline from April's 5,894 registrations. This downturn mirrors the broader automotive market which cooled by roughly fifteen percent over the same period.

Despite the dip, the Perodua QV‑E continued its gradual ascent, moving up to seventeenth place with eighty registrations, up from fifty‑two in April, suggesting the national brand's first electric model is finally gaining traction. The data illustrate a market in flux, where established players maintain strength while newcomers make bold strides, and where monthly variations coexist with longer‑term trends.

For a detailed breakdown by model, brand and month, readers can consult the full EV registration database published by the local transport authority





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