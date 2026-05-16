Elon Musk's SpaceX to file for IPO, launch on Nasdaq, aiming for June 12 listing

Reuters reported that Elon Musk's rocket and satellite maker SpaceX is aiming to list its shares early in the month of June and has chosen the Nasdaq as the trading venue for its IPO. The company's IPO would take place at a critical moment for the IPO market, which has recovered after struggling amid increased volatility caused by U.S. tariff policy and geopolitical uncertainty. SpaceX is expected to target a raise of about $75 billion at a valuation of roughly $1.75 trillion, which would make its IPO the largest stock market flotation of all time.

The SpaceX building, as the company prepares to file for an initial public offering (IPO), in Hawthorne California, U.S., April 23, 2026. On May 15, 2021, Reuters reported SpaceX's intention to list its shares as early as June 12 on the Nasdaq , the trading venue for its IPO.

The listing, one of the most anticipated in years, would take place at a pivotal moment for the IPO market, which rebounded after struggling over the past couple of years due to U.S. tariff policy and geopolitical uncertainty. The new plan to IPO during the second week of June represents a quicker-than-expected timeline for SpaceX's offering, moving forward a process that had initially been targeted for late June.

SpaceX is likely to target a raise of about $75 billion at a valuation of roughly $1.75 trillion, which would make it the biggest stock market flotation of all time





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Spacex Initial Public Offering (IPO) Nasdaq Rylicai.Ai Artificial Intelligence Xai Morgan Stanley Bank Of America Citigroup Jpmorgan Goldman Sachs Largest Stock Market Flotation Of All Time IPO Market IPO Market IPO Market

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