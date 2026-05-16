Elina Svitolina wins Italian Open title, beats Coco Gauff

Elina Svitolina, the Ukrainian tennis player, won her first claycourt title of the season at the Italian Open, beating Coco Gauff in the final.

Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico , Rome , Italy - May 16, 2026 Ukraine's Elina Svitolina signalled her French Open ambitions by battling past world number four Coco Gauff 6-4 6-7(3) 6-2 in the Italian Open final on Saturday to lift her first claycourt title of the season ahead of Roland Garros .

Victory over the American followed Svitolina's wins over world number two Elena Rybakina and third-ranked Iga Swiatek, making her a strong contender to claim a maiden Grand Slam title in Paris, where the main draw begins on May 24. Svitolina's third title in the Italian capital comes eight years after her second successive triumph at the Foro Italico, a spell that included a maternity break in which she gave birth to her daughter with fellow player Gael Monfils in late 2022.

A distraught Gauff was left to digest her third straight defeat by Svitolina, following losses in the Australian Open quarter-finals and Dubai semi-finals this year. Seventh seed Svitolina twice came from a break down to level a tight first set at 4-4 against Gauff, and the Ukrainian held on under huge pressure during exhausting rallies to get ahead in the ninth game with some powerful hitting.

A couple of untimely double faults from Gauff's racket in the next game gifted Svitolina the opening set, and Svitolina dialled up the intensity late in the next set to go within touching distance of a third Rome title. Gauff, the reigning Roland Garros champion, held on bravely until 5-5 in the second set and then broke with a reflex volley at the net after a shot that clipped the netcord unsettled Svitolina and forced her into making a flat return.

That joy was short-lived as Svitolina broke back immediately, but Gauff raised her game in the tiebreak to drag the match into a deciding set, where there was little to separate the duo after the opening four games. A backhand error from Gauff meant Svitolina sealed a vital break in the fifth game, and the Ukrainian pounced again for a double break, before holding her nerve in a tense finish to secure victory on her third match point.

Svitolina later thanked Ukrainians back home as the country continues to grapple with war following Russia's 2022 invasion





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tennis Italian Open Foro Italico Rome Elina Svitolina Coco Gauff French Open Roland Garros Grand Slam Elena Rybakina Iga Swiatek Gael Monfils Russian Invasion Ukrainians

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Italian Parents' Group Faces Off Against Meta and TikTok in Social Media Access SuitAn Italian parents' group and a number of families have filed a lawsuit against Meta and TikTok seeking to restrict minors' access to social media platforms.

Read more »

Italian Open 2026: Jannik Sinner On Brink Of Final, Casper Ruud Qualifies For Rome FinalItalian Open 2026: World number one Jannik Sinner moved to within two games of the Italian Open final before heavy rain suspended his semi-final against Daniil Medvedev on Friday. The Italian is chasing a sixth consecutive Masters 1000 title and has recently triumphed in Paris, Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, and Madrid. Casper Ruud advances to the final after a dominant 6-1 6-1 victory over Luciano Darderi.

Read more »

Gauff, Svitolina rebut gelaran Terbuka ItaliROM: Coco Gauff berpeluang menebus kekecewaan musim lalu apabila mara ke final Terbuka Itali buat kali kedua berturut-turut selepas

Read more »

Wild peacocks bring delight (and despair) to Italian villagePETALING JAYA: Two women were killed while a teenage boy was injured in a hit-and-run accident at Jalan Pekan Baru, Bandar Baru Klang, on Friday (May 15).

Read more »