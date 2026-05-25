Eleven men charged with being members of organised crime group

Eleven men were charged at the sessions court in Kuala Lumpur with being members of an organised crime group known as Gang RT6. The men face imprisonment of between five and 20 years if found guilty.

Eleven men were charged at the sessions court in Kuala Lumpur with being members of an organised crime group known as Gang RT6. The men, A Raja Ratanam, K Sunthreson, C Vijaya Kumar, N Nadarajah, T Raman, R Vijayan, M Kumaaran, N Harichandran, S Maran, Suwaran Singh, and Atif Ali Khan, were charged under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code.

The alleged offence took place around the Sentul area between January 14, 2020, and April 27, 2020. If found guilty, the men face imprisonment of between five and 20 years. The case will be heard at the High Court, and no plea was recorded. Judge Izralizam Sanusi fixed June 24 for the next case management and ordered that the men be detained until the completion of their case.

The prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutors Lokman Kassim and Yazid Mustaqim Roslan, while lawyers Rajpal Singh, M Mathaban, and Kevin Francis appeared for some of the defendants. The other five men were unrepresented. The case has sparked concerns about the rise of organised crime groups in Malaysia. The authorities have been working to combat the issue, but it remains a challenge.

The case highlights the need for a comprehensive approach to tackling organised crime, including prevention, enforcement, and rehabilitation. The outcome of the case will be closely watched by the public and the authorities, who are keen to see justice served. The case is a reminder that organised crime is a serious issue that affects not only individuals but also the community at large.

The authorities must work together to prevent and combat organised crime, and the public must be aware of the risks and consequences of getting involved in such activities. The case has also raised questions about the effectiveness of the current laws and regulations in tackling organised crime. The authorities must review and update the laws to ensure that they are effective in preventing and combating organised crime.

The case is a wake-up call for the authorities to take a more proactive approach to tackling organised crime. The public must also be aware of the risks and consequences of getting involved in organised crime and must report any suspicious activities to the authorities. The authorities must work together to prevent and combat organised crime, and the public must be aware of the risks and consequences of getting involved in such activities





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Organised Crime Gang RT6 Imprisonment Malaysia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Newly Renovated Old General Post Office in Kuala Lumpur Opens to PublicThe rejuvenated Old General Post Office (GPO) building in Kuala Lumpur officially reopened today, marking a significant milestone in Khazanah Nasional’s Warisan KL project to conserve and redevelop culturally significant buildings in the capital.

Read more »

Severe Thunderstorm, Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Warning Affects Kuala Lumpur and Surrounding StatesA severe thunderstorm, heavy rain, and strong winds warning has been issued for the Federal Territory of Labuan and nine other states in Malaysia, including Terengganu, Perak, Kelantan, Pahang, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Johor, Sarawak, and Sabah, until 7pm on Sunday.

Read more »

28 Malaysian Activists Arrive in Kuala Lumpur After Global Sumud Flotilla 2.0 MissionA group of 28 Malaysian activists who participated in the Global Sumud Flotilla 2.0 mission have arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1. The activists, accompanied by the Chief Director of the National Control of Sumud Nusantara (SNCC), Datuk Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby, were welcomed by over 100 supporters who gathered since 9 PM.

Read more »

Where to watch the FIFA World Cup in Kuala Lumpur and SelangorFrom DATUK LAWRENCE LOW, Selangor MCA State Liaison Committee Chairman MCA Vice-President.

Read more »