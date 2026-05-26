Eleven Illegal Entrants Sentenced in Kota Kinabalu Courts

A Kota Kinabalu Sessions Court sentenced ten Filipinos and one Indonesian to prison terms for entering Malaysia without proper documentation, with the Indonesian woman receiving a total of ten months for two separate immigration violations.

Kota Kinabalu – On Monday, the Sessions Court sentenced eleven foreign nationals who had entered Malaysia without proper documentation to varying terms of imprisonment for immigration offences.

The defendants, consisting of ten Filipinos and one Indonesian, each pleaded guilty before Judge Hurman Hussain and were handed down sentences that reflected the specific breaches they were found to have committed. Ten of the individuals received four‑month jail terms after being convicted of entering the state without any form of identity or travel documents, an offence prosecuted under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155).

That provision allows for a maximum prison term of five years, a fine up to RM10,000, or both, highlighting the seriousness with which the courts view illegal entry. While the ten received identical four‑month terms, the Indonesian woman faced a more complex ruling. She was convicted on two separate counts: first, for illegally crossing the border, for which she was sentenced to four months, and second, for breaching passport conditions, which added an additional six months to her sentence.

The judge ordered that her two punishments be served consecutively, starting from the date of her arrest, thereby extending her total incarceration to ten months. The cases originated from a series of immigration enforcement operations conducted by the Malaysian Immigration Department in the Kudat area. During the raids, officers discovered that the foreign nationals were unable to produce valid identity cards or travel papers when questioned.

In the subsequent mitigation hearings, the defendants appealed for reduced sentences and immediate repatriation to their home countries. The court, however, determined that the custodial sentences would commence from the date of capture, and only after the completion of their terms would the individuals be processed for removal. Following the conclusion of their prison terms, all ten men and the woman were ordered to report to the Immigration Department for further action, which is expected to involve deportation proceedings.

The prosecution was represented by Inspector of Trial Proceedings (PI) Kamrul Md Yusof of the Immigration Department, who underscored the need for a strong deterrent against unlawful entry. The court’s decision reflects a broader governmental stance aimed at tightening border controls and ensuring that those who breach immigration laws face prompt and proportionate consequences.

The verdict also serves as a reminder to prospective migrants of the legal risks associated with entering Malaysia without the appropriate documentation, and it signals the authorities’ commitment to upholding the integrity of the nation’s immigration framework





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