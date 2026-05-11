Elephants Trapped After Pond Near Deramakot Forest Reserve Were Safely Rescued

After eleven elephants, including a calf, were trapped in an abandoned water pond at FGV Cepat Ringgit B estate due to steep and slippery banks, the Kinabatangan Wildlife Department team carried out a rescue operation.

KINABATANGAN: Eleven elephants, including a calf, were rescued after they were trapped in an abandoned water pond at FGV Cepat Ringgit B estate near Deramakot Forest Reserve last week.

The Kinabatangan Wildlife Department (KWD) team went to the location after receiving information that the herd was unable to climb out due to the steep and slippery pond banks. The team carried out the rescue operation by creating a safer and gentler exit route for the elephants, with the herd being safely rescued, with no serious injuries reported, according to a post by 5R Hidupan Liar Facebook page.

The Department also thanked those involved, including estate workers who provided early information, and suggested that the abandoned pond be closed or fitted with suitable safety barriers to prevent similar incidents. SPONSORED CONTENT Cosmobeauté expands into Borneo with debut festival in KK Cosmobeauté Malaysia and beautyexpo will expand into East Malaysia with the launch of the Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival 2026 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) from May 25 to 26





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Elephants Rescue Trapped Pond Kinabatangan Wildlife Department KWD 5R Hidupan Liar Facebook Page

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