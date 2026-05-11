Elephants successfully rescued from abandoned pond in Sabah

A herd of 11 elephants, including a calf, were trapped in an abandoned water pond due to steep and slippery embankments. A team successfully rescued them using an excavator, demonstrating the importance of cooperation between agencies and the community in safeguarding wildlife.

A herd of 11 elephants, including a calf, were successfully rescued after getting trapped in an abandoned water pond near the Deramakot Forest Reserve in Kinabatangan.

The elephants struggled to climb out due to steep and slippery embankments. A team, dispatched by the Kinabatangan district Wildlife Department, rescued them using an excavator. The incident occurred last week and highlights the need for cooperation between agencies, estates, and the community to safeguard wildlife and prevent similar incidents from recurring





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Elephant Rescue Abandoned Pond Kinabatangan District Wildlife Department Safety Barriers Tourist Arrival Target

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