Elepfilm clarifies internal decision behind halt of 'Konspirasi' screenings

Elepfilm Entertainment states that stopping 'Konspirasi' showings was a management decision without external pressure, not a marketing ploy, and calls for an end to speculation.

Malaysian production company Elepfilm Entertainment Sdn Bhd has issued a statement clarifying that the decision to cease screenings of the film " Konspirasi " nationwide was made internally by its management and was not influenced by any external parties.

The statement, released on May 31, emphasized that the halt was based on various considerations reflecting the current situation and was not intended as a publicity or marketing tactic. The company urged all parties to stop speculation and the spread of unverified information regarding the film's withdrawal. It expressed gratitude for public feedback and support and hoped audiences would continue to back the creative talents involved and the broader local film industry.

The film's suspension was first confirmed by the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) on May 29, which noted that it had been notified by the Malaysian Association of Film Exhibitors (MAFE) and Media Prima Berhad, the distributor, that screenings were being discontinued at the producer's request.

"Konspirasi," directed by Ghaz Abu Bakar, stars Sarimah Ibrahim, Datuk Adi Putra, Hisyam Hamid, Alicia Amin, Shiqin Kamal, Roy Azman, and Esma Daniel. The story was designed to follow Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers in a narrative involving cybercrime and political corruption. The production company's statement aims to quell rumors and reaffirm its commitment to responsible decision-making within the creative landscape





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Elepfilm Konspirasi Malaysian Film Finas Cinema Screening Halt Ghaz Abu Bakar MACC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Producer asked to halt screening of Konspirasi, says FinasThe film is a political action thriller that highlights corruption, leaks of classified information, and operations of national enforcement agencies.

Read more »

‘Konspirasi’ still on screen in Singapore, other countries, says producerElepfilm Entertainment also confirms that screenings of the film in Malaysia were halted on May 28 due to unavoidable circumstances.

Read more »

Elepfilm Entertainment Denies External Influence in Pulling 'Konspirasi' from Malaysian CinemasElepfilm Entertainment Sdn Bhd has denied any external party played a role in the decision to pull local political action thriller 'Konspirasi' from Malaysian cinemas, saying the move was made internally.

Read more »

Elepfilm Entertainment Halts Screenings of 'Konspirasi' Amid SpeculationProduction company Elepfilm Entertainment Sdn Bhd has stated that the decision to stop screenings of the film 'Konspirasi' nationwide was made internally by its management, without external influence or for publicity purposes. The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) confirmed the discontinuation at the producer's request. The film features a cast including Sarimah Ibrahim, Datuk Adi Putra, and others.

Read more »