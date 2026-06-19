Elena Rybakina Withdraws from Bad Homburg Open Due to Hip Issue

Elena Rybakina has suffered another setback in her Wimbledon preparations after withdrawing from the Bad Homburg Open with a hip issue. The world number two pulled out a day after a surprise round-of-16 defeat to Alexandra Eala at the Berlin Open. Rybakina is 32-10 this season, having won titles at the Australian Open and Stuttgart, but will now focus on regaining fitness ahead of Wimbledon, which begins on June 29.

Elena Rybakina has suffered another setback in her Wimbledon preparations after withdrawing from the Bad Homburg Open with a hip issue, tournament organisers said on Friday.

The world number two pulled out a day after a surprise round-of-16 defeat to 35th-ranked Alexandra Eala at the Berlin Open. Unfortunately, I have to withdraw from Bad Homburg due to some discomfort in my right hip, Rybakina, 27, said in a statement shared by the tournament's official Instagram page. I need to consult with my medical team and undergo further assessment before making any decisions about the next steps. Thank you for your understanding and support.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion has now lost three of her last four matches, a run that began with a second-round defeat to Yuliia Starodubtseva at the French Open. On grass, she won her opening match at Queen's Club before losing to Katie Boulter in the quarter-finals, and then fell 7-5 6-4 to Eala in Berlin on Thursday.

Rybakina is 32-10 this season, having won titles at the Australian Open and Stuttgart, but will now focus on regaining fitness ahead of Wimbledon, which begins on June 29, as she bids for a second title at the All England Club. Rybakina's withdrawal from the Bad Homburg Open comes as a significant blow to her Wimbledon aspirations, as she had been one of the top contenders for the title.

Her recent form has been a cause for concern, and this setback will only add to the pressure on her to regain her form quickly. The Bad Homburg Open is one of the key warm-up events for Wimbledon, and Rybakina's withdrawal will give other players a chance to make a statement and improve their chances of winning the title.

However, Rybakina remains confident that she will be able to regain her fitness and make a strong push for the title at Wimbledon. She has a history of overcoming setbacks and has shown remarkable resilience in the face of adversity. With her experience and determination, Rybakina is still a strong contender for the title, and her withdrawal from the Bad Homburg Open will not deter her from her goal of winning Wimbledon for the second time.

Rybakina's withdrawal from the Bad Homburg Open is a reminder that injuries are an inherent part of the sport, and even the best players can suffer setbacks. However, it is also a testament to Rybakina's professionalism and dedication to her craft, as she prioritizes her health and well-being above all else.

As she focuses on regaining her fitness, Rybakina will be closely watched by fans and pundits alike, who will be eager to see her return to the court and make a strong push for the title at Wimbledon. The Bad Homburg Open is a significant event in the lead-up to Wimbledon, and Rybakina's withdrawal will have a ripple effect on the rest of the field.

Other players will now have the opportunity to make a statement and improve their chances of winning the title, but Rybakina remains a strong contender for the title. Her experience, determination, and resilience make her a force to be reckoned with, and she will be a player to watch at Wimbledon. Rybakina's withdrawal from the Bad Homburg Open is a reminder that injuries are a part of the sport, and even the best players can suffer setbacks.

However, it is also a testament to Rybakina's professionalism and dedication to her craft, as she prioritizes her health and well-being above all else. As she focuses on regaining her fitness, Rybakina will be closely watched by fans and pundits alike, who will be eager to see her return to the court and make a strong push for the title at Wimbledon.

The Bad Homburg Open is a significant event in the lead-up to Wimbledon, and Rybakina's withdrawal will have a ripple effect on the rest of the field. Other players will now have the opportunity to make a statement and improve their chances of winning the title, but Rybakina remains a strong contender for the title. Her experience, determination, and resilience make her a force to be reckoned with, and she will be a player to watch at Wimbledon





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Elena Rybakina Bad Homburg Open Wimbledon Hip Issue Injury

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