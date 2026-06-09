Element Biosciences Secures Major Funding from Samsung for Commercial Expansion

Element Biosciences has raised substantial new capital in an upsized Series E round, highlighted by a $175 million investment from Samsung Electronics. The funds will drive the commercialization of its AVITI sequencing systems and support international growth and future product development in the research and diagnostics sectors.

Element Biosciences , a privately held company based in San Diego, announced on Tuesday that it has successfully completed an upsized Series E funding round. A significant portion of this financing includes a $175 million investment from Samsung Electronics , a longtime supporter of the company.

The capital raised is intended to accelerate the commercialization of Element's genetic testing and research products. While the company confirmed the involvement of Samsung, it chose not to disclose the total amount raised in the round or its current valuation.

Additionally, the identities of the other participating investors were not revealed. The funds will be pivotal in bringing Element's sequencing platforms, such as the AVITI and VITARI systems, to a broader market. This includes preparations for the upcoming launches of AVITI Dx and the AVITI24 system. The AVITI system is a benchtop gene-sequencing device designed to decode DNA and RNA.

Its applications span medical research, disease detection, and drug development. In the highly competitive gene-sequencing market, Illumina holds a dominant position. Roche is also strengthening its presence through strategic partnerships and investments in next-generation sequencing and molecular diagnostics. Element stated that the new capital will also fuel its international expansion efforts and support the ongoing development of future products for research, pharmaceutical development, and diagnostic applications.

This latest funding round follows Element's Series D announcement in July 2024, which totaled $277 million. The consistent influx of capital underscores investor confidence in Element's technology and its potential to disrupt the sequencing industry





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Element Biosciences Samsung Electronics Gene Sequencing AVITI Series E Funding Biotechnology Genetic Testing Illumina Roche Molecular Diagnostics

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