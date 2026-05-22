Electricity Tariff Protection to Remain in Place for 85% of Malaysians

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof announced that electricity tariff protection will remain in place to shield 85% of Malaysians from the impact of rising energy costs. He said that domestic consumers using up to 600kWh of electricity per month would not be affected, although minor adjustments may apply to those exceeding the threshold.

Electricity tariff protection will remain in place to ensure about 85% of Malaysians are shielded from any impact, despite pressure from rising energy costs on prices and the economy.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said domestic consumers using up to 600kWh of electricity per month would not be affected, although minor adjustments may apply to those exceeding the threshold. Our electricity cost structure guarantees that 85% of the people will not be affected, and the government will maintain that protection, he told reporters after attending the ministry’s monthly assembly here on Friday.

Fadillah said any anticipated increase would not involve a blanket electricity tariff hike, but would instead stem from global supply disruptions that have driven up logistics and supply chain costs. There may be increases involving certain industries or sectors, but we are still evaluating the overall impact, he said.

Earlier in his speech, Fadillah said Malaysia was also feeling the effects of global supply chain uncertainty and supply crises, but stressed that the government remained committed to addressing the challenges through a pragmatic approach prioritising public welfare. He said the government is focused on ensuring a stable supply of essential needs, protecting the public from excessive cost-of-living pressures and strengthening the country's long-term economic resilience.

Various measures, including targeted assistance, price controls, stronger energy security and strategic cooperation between the government, industry and the people, are being and will continue to be implemented. The government will also continue to monitor and address the challenges posed by the global energy crisis and will take necessary steps to mitigate its impact on the economy and the people.

Fadillah said the government was committed to ensuring that the country's energy security is not compromised and that the people's welfare is protected. He said the government would continue to work closely with the industry and other stakeholders to address the challenges posed by the global energy crisis and to ensure that the country's energy needs are met in a sustainable and reliable manner.

The government's commitment to protecting the people's welfare and ensuring the country's energy security is reflected in the various measures being implemented to address the challenges posed by the global energy crisis. These measures include targeted assistance, price controls, stronger energy security and strategic cooperation between the government, industry and the people.

The government will continue to monitor and address the challenges posed by the global energy crisis and will take necessary steps to mitigate its impact on the economy and the people. Fadillah said the government was committed to ensuring that the country's energy security is not compromised and that the people's welfare is protected.

He said the government would continue to work closely with the industry and other stakeholders to address the challenges posed by the global energy crisis and to ensure that the country's energy needs are met in a sustainable and reliable manner





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