Election Commission Sets Key Dates for Johor and Negeri Sembilan State Elections

The Election Commission (SPR) convenes a special meeting to finalize the schedule for the upcoming state elections in Johor and Negeri Sembilan, including dates for writ issuance, nomination, early voting, and polling, following the dissolution of both state assemblies.

The Election Commission ( SPR ) held a special meeting today to set key dates for the Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections ( PRN ). The meeting, held at the SPR Tower in Putrajaya, discussed the issuance of election writs, nomination day, early voting, and polling day for both states.

It also outlined the campaign period, the electoral roll to be used, and preparations for the election. The meeting was chaired by SPR Chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun and was scheduled to start at 10 a.m. The focus is now on SPR's official decision regarding the timeline for both PRNs, following the dissolution of the Johor and Negeri Sembilan state legislative assemblies.

On June 1, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi announced the dissolution of the Johor State Assembly after receiving approval from the Acting Sultan of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail. Meanwhile, the Negeri Sembilan State Assembly, which has 36 seats, was dissolved on June 5 after Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun announced the dissolution a day earlier, following consent from the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

The outcome of today's special SPR meeting is expected to provide a clear picture of the campaign period and political party preparations for the PRN in both states





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Election Commission SPR Johor Negeri Sembilan State Elections PRN Politics Dissolution DUN Menteri Besar Campaign Period

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