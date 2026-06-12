Election Commission Schedules Johor Polls for July 11 and Negeri Sembilan Ballot for August 1

Malaysia's Election Commission has set the dates for the Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections, outlining nomination deadlines, early voting, and campaign periods amid recent political upheavals in both states.

The Malaysian Election Commission has announced the timetable for two upcoming state elections, setting July 11 for Johor and August 1 for Negeri Sembilan as the official polling days.

Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun, the commission's chairman, clarified that the nomination window for the Johor contest will close on June 27, with an early voting session scheduled for July 7. Voter registration figures show 2,727,926 eligible participants in Johor, broken down into 2,703,175 ordinary voters, 12,041 members of the armed forces and their spouses, and 12,710 police officers and their spouses.

In Negeri Sembilan, the electoral roll lists 889,490 voters, comprising 867,151 regular citizens, 16,884 military personnel and their spouses, and 5,455 police members. The campaign period for the Negeri Sembilan election will run from July 18 until the final minute of July 31, giving parties a short but intense window to canvass support before the August 1 ballot. The dissolution of the two state assemblies was triggered by separate pronouncements from the respective chief ministers.

On June 1, Johor's Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi announced the dissolution of the state legislative assembly after securing the assent of the Johor Regent, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim. This follows the last Johor election held on March 12, 2022, in which the Barisan Nasional coalition captured a two‑thirds super‑majority by winning 40 of the 56 seats. The opposition Pakatan Harapan secured 12 seats, Perikatan Nasional obtained three, and the progressive Muda party earned a single seat.

In Negeri Sembilan, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun confirmed on June 4 that the state assembly would be dissolved the following day, having obtained the consent of the state ruler, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir. In the 2023 state election, Pakatan Harapan emerged as the largest bloc with 17 seats, Barisan Nasional followed with 14, and Perikatan Nasional took five.

However, the coalition's stability was soon undermined when 14 Barisan assemblymen from UMNO withdrew their support for Aminuddin's administration, citing a loss of confidence after what they described as mishandling of a royal crisis. Their departure sparked a political impasse that forced the Menteri Besar to seek dissolution of the legislature. The electoral calendar now places the two state contests only weeks apart, creating a busy period for political parties, election officials, and voters alike.

Early voting in Johor on July 7 offers an alternative for those unable to attend polling stations on the main election day, while the extensive voter base-including sizable numbers of military and police personnel-underscores the logistical complexity of administering the polls. Both states will observe a tightly regulated campaign window, with Negeri Sembilan's period ending precisely at 11.59 pm on July 31, after which all campaign activities must cease.

The outcomes of these elections are expected to reshape the balance of power at the state level, potentially influencing national politics as Barisan Nasional seeks to retain its stronghold in Johor and Pakatan Harapan attempts to solidify its gains in Negeri Sembilan despite recent internal turbulence. Observers will be watching closely for signs of voter sentiment, coalition cohesion, and the impact of the recent political crisis on the upcoming ballot





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Malaysia Election Commission Johor State Election 2024 Negeri Sembilan State Election 2024 Barisan Nasional Pakatan Harapan Political Crisis

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