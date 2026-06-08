Elderly Man Saves 9 Family Members from Raging House Fire in Sibu

A 66-year-old former soldier in Sibu rescued his eight grandchildren and his son after a fire engulfed their family home, which he had built over nearly 40 years. Despite the loss, he is grateful that no lives were lost.

SIBU: A 66-year-old man risked his life to save his eight grandchildren and a son after their family home was destroyed in a fire at Kampung Jeriah Abang Ramli , Jalan Oya Lama here Sunday (June 7) morning.

Recalling the incident, Umar Sidee said he and his wife were tending to an orchard about 6m from their two-storey semi-permanent house, which was home to 19 family members from three households. His eight grandchildren, aged between four and 14 years old, were watching television on the ground floor, while his son, in his 20s, was upstairs.

"As soon as I saw flames spreading from the back of the house, I ran inside and brought out all my grandchildren before rushing upstairs to wake my son," he told Bernama Monday (June 8). The former Malaysian Armed Forces personnel said despite thick smoke and rising heat, he made sure no one was left inside before escaping.

"Although I am already old, all I could think about at that moment was the safety of my grandchildren and son. Thankfully, everyone got out safely," he said. Umar said he and several villagers later tried to extinguish the fire using buckets of water, but the blaze spread too quickly. Firefighters who arrived at the scene later instructed residents to move away as conditions became increasingly dangerous, leaving them to watch the house being engulfed by flames.

Adding to the family's anguish, the fire destroyed a home Umar had built gradually over nearly four decades. He said construction began after he retired from the Malaysian Armed Forces in 1995 and continued while he worked with the Public Works Department (JKR) from 2003.

"As my children grew up and started families of their own, I expanded the house bit by bit. When more grandchildren came along, I enlarged it further. It was only fully completed last year. Although he was unable to save important documents and valuables, Umar said he accepted the tragedy as no lives were lost.

"What matters most is that my children and grandchildren are safe. Possessions can be replaced, but loved ones cannot," he said. In the 11am incident on Sunday, the house was destroyed, leaving the family with only the clothes on their backs





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Fire Rescue Family Safety Sibu Kampung Jeriah Abang Ramli Umar Sidee

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