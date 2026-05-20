Elderly Man Found Dead After Missing Since Tuesday Evening

The search operation for an elderly man reported missing since Tuesday evening ended after his body was found beneath the Kampung Nauduh Bridge in Tambunan. The victim, Markus Antigang, was feared missing after leaving alone to cast a fishing net in a river near the village and failing to return home later that night.

TAMBUNAN: A search operation for an elderly man reported missing since Tuesday evening ended after the victim was found beneath the Kampung Nauduh Bridge here on Wednesday morning.

Markus Antigang was feared missing after leaving alone to cast a fishing net in a river near the village at about 4pm and failing to return home later that night. According to his son, Mourie Markus, family members initially carried out their own search along the riverbank from the Kampung Minodung boundary to the area beneath Tambunan Village Resort Centre (TVRC) before lodging a report with the authorities after failing to find any trace of him.

The Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre received information on the incident from the Tambunan police station at 8am, prompting a team from the Tambunan Fire and Rescue Station led by operations supervisor PPgB Darren John to be deployed to the location about three kilometres away. The victim was found beneath the Nauduh Bridge at 9.42am on the second day of the search by his son, who was searching with villagers, before the operation involving police, the Prisons Department, Civil Defence Force, volunteers and villagers was officially called off at 10am





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Missing Elderly Man Found Dead Search Operation Kampung Nauduh Bridge Tambunan Village Resort Centre

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