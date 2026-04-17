Elderly Man Forced Down Stairs for Dialysis Due to Broken Elevator; Residents Appeal for Urgent Repairs

A distressing situation unfolds as a woman shares the ordeal of her elderly father, a wheelchair user, being forced to descend a dangerous staircase for his weekly dialysis treatments due to a nearly two-week-long elevator malfunction in their Kuala Lumpur apartment block. The incident has sparked widespread concern and calls for immediate action from building management and local authorities.

Residents of high-rise buildings often rely on elevators for daily convenience, especially those with mobility challenges. However, a concerning issue has emerged at Blok 5, Kondo Rakyat Pantai Dalam, Kuala Lumpur, where a broken elevator has caused significant hardship for nearly two weeks.

One woman, known as Ninie on Threads, shared her harrowing experience of having to carry her elderly father, who uses a wheelchair due to a stroke, down the stairs for his vital dialysis treatments.

In a video that has garnered widespread attention, Ninie is seen assisting her father down a seemingly unstable staircase. The handrails themselves appear rusty and wobbly, posing an additional danger to the already precarious situation.

Ninie described the immense physical strain involved, explaining that she had to carry her father down the stairs three times a week for his dialysis. The process was further complicated by the need to transport his wheelchair separately, adding to her burden.

She recounted the fear of almost falling multiple times, highlighting the precarious state of the building's infrastructure.

Despite the daily challenges, her father, who has been using a wheelchair for nearly 25 years, insisted on returning home, even if it meant navigating the treacherous stairs.

Ninie stated that she and other residents have lodged complaints with the relevant authorities, including informing the local Member of Parliament, Datuk Fahmi Fadzil. While the management has acknowledged the issue and communicated with the MP's office, there has been no public response from the MP's account regarding the specific post.

The situation has reached a critical point, with Ninie recently posting an update that her father requested she take time off work if the elevator remained broken.

Sadly, due to the continued malfunction of the elevator, Ninie made the difficult decision to forgo her father's dialysis appointment for the day, underscoring the severe impact of this neglect on his health.

The prolonged elevator outage not only inconveniences residents but poses a serious threat to the well-being of vulnerable individuals.

The viral sharing of Ninie's plight has elicited a strong wave of sympathy from social media users, with many offering support and suggesting further actions. Some netizens speculated that the lack of maintenance funding, possibly due to residents' reluctance to pay maintenance fees, could be a contributing factor to the elevator's disrepair.

This ongoing issue highlights a broader problem of inadequate upkeep in some public housing facilities, leaving residents to bear the brunt of deteriorating infrastructure and posing significant risks to their safety and health.

The urgency of the situation demands immediate attention and a swift resolution from the building management and relevant authorities to restore a basic necessity and ensure the safety of all residents





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Elevator Malfunction Elderly Care Public Housing Accessibility Maintenance Issues

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