Elderly Man Drowns After Falling into Sea at Pontian Jetty

A 65-year-old man is confirmed dead after drowning at a fishermen's jetty in Pontian Kecil. The incident occurred while he was working on a boat propeller, prompting a rapid response from the fire and rescue services. His body was recovered after an extensive search.

PONTIAN: A tragic incident unfolded in Pontian Kecil, Johor , as a 65-year-old local man is feared drowned after falling into the sea while working on a boat propeller. The incident occurred at a fishermen’s jetty in Jalan Tambak. The Pontian Baru Fire and Rescue Station received an emergency call regarding the incident at 12:02 PM, prompting an immediate response from the fire department .

Senior operations commander Assistant Senior Fire Superintendent Mahadir Mamat confirmed the details of the emergency. The swift and coordinated response involved dispatching one Fire Rescue Tender, one aluminum boat, and two four-wheel drives to the scene, ensuring that the necessary resources were deployed promptly. A total of 17 personnel from the Pontian Baru Fire and Rescue Station and the water rescue unit from the Kluang Fire and Rescue Station were mobilized to the location, which was approximately five kilometers away from the station. The dedication and expertise of the rescue teams underscored the gravity of the situation and the commitment to locate the missing individual. The immediate focus was on initiating search and rescue operations with the assistance of the water rescue unit, which continued throughout the afternoon, showcasing the unwavering dedication of the first responders to locate the missing man. The initial assessment indicated that the victim had likely drowned while working on his boat's propeller. This preliminary information, gleaned from initial investigations, informed the subsequent search efforts, focusing on the area where the man was last seen and the prevailing currents to maximize the chances of a successful recovery. The urgency of the situation was heightened by the unpredictable nature of the sea and the potential for rapid changes in environmental conditions, emphasizing the critical need for a rapid and effective response. \Search and rescue operations continued with relentless effort throughout the afternoon, reflecting the unwavering dedication of the rescue teams. The water rescue unit played a crucial role in combing the area, utilizing specialized equipment and techniques to locate the missing man. The challenges posed by the marine environment, including tidal currents, water visibility, and potential underwater hazards, demanded meticulous planning and execution of the search strategy. The fire department personnel, supported by their colleagues from the water rescue unit, utilized advanced search methodologies and tools, aiming to leave no stone unturned in their efforts to recover the victim. These included the use of sonar equipment, visual searches, and careful examination of the seabed and surrounding waters. The search efforts were further augmented by the presence of the victim's friend, who provided critical information and emotional support throughout the ordeal. Their knowledge of the local area and the circumstances surrounding the incident was invaluable, helping to refine the search parameters and focus resources on the most likely locations. The collaboration between rescue teams, the victim's friend, and other local authorities demonstrated the strength of community spirit and a shared commitment to finding the missing man. All involved worked in close coordination to ensure a comprehensive and efficient search operation. Throughout the duration of the search, the rescue teams maintained open communication, updating each other on their findings and coordinating their efforts to optimize the search efficiency. The focus on accuracy and precision was paramount, ensuring that no aspect of the search was overlooked and every available resource was utilized effectively. \Finally, at 3:25 PM, the senior operations commander of the Pontian Baru Fire and Rescue Station confirmed that the victim's body had been recovered. The body was discovered floating approximately 10 meters from the jetty, bringing a heartbreaking end to the search and rescue operation. The recovery of the body by fire department personnel marked the culmination of a challenging and emotionally draining operation. Upon recovery, the body was handed over to the police for further action, marking the completion of the fire department's role in the incident. This transition facilitated the commencement of the necessary investigations into the circumstances of the drowning and the subsequent processing of the victim's remains. The entire event served as a reminder of the inherent dangers associated with working near water and the importance of safety precautions. The tragedy also highlighted the invaluable role played by first responders in times of emergency. Their professionalism, dedication, and compassion were evident throughout the entire operation. The incident concluded with a focus on the essential tasks required following a tragic event, including the provision of comfort and support to the victim's family and the implementation of any necessary investigations. The community came together to mourn the loss and offered support to the bereaved family, demonstrating the collective strength of the local community





