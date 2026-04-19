Elderly Man Detained in Triple Homicide Case

A 71-year-old man has been arrested by Johor police in connection with the fatal shooting of three individuals at a restaurant in Kota Jaya. The victims, two local men and a foreign woman, were found deceased at the scene. Authorities seized a shotgun believed to be the murder weapon. The suspect reportedly holds a valid firearm license for crop protection purposes. Preliminary investigations suggest the motive may be related to personal debt and have found no links to secret societies or terrorism.

A somber atmosphere has descended upon Kota Tinggi following a shocking shooting incident that claimed the lives of three individuals. In a swift response, Johor police have apprehended a 71-year-old local man in connection with the tragedy. The arrest took place on Sunday afternoon, approximately 200 meters from the site of the crime, which occurred at a restaurant in Kota Jaya around midday. The victims, identified as two local men and a foreign woman, ranged in age from 37 to 63 years old. Authorities believe a shotgun was used in the fatal attack.

Johor police chief Comm Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad confirmed the arrest and stated that the firearm believed to be used in the commission of the crime was also recovered during the apprehension. Investigations revealed that the suspect is a legitimate firearm owner, holding a valid license for his shotgun. This license, police noted, was granted for the specific purpose of protecting agricultural land from pests, underscoring the intended use of the weapon.

The suspect owns agricultural land, which is a prerequisite for possessing such a firearm in this region, and the license explicitly permits its use for crop protection and not for any other activities.

Preliminary investigations have steered clear of any indications of organized crime or terrorist affiliations. Comm Ab Rahaman emphasized that the current focus of the inquiry is on exploring potential personal motives. Notably, the possibility of the incident being linked to personal debt is being actively considered by law enforcement. This line of investigation suggests a potential personal dispute or financial entanglement that may have escalated to this grave outcome.

The case is being meticulously investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which pertains to murder. A remand order application is slated to be presented to the Kota Tinggi Magistrate’s Court on Monday, April 20, as investigators continue to piece together the full sequence of events and establish definitive culpability. The community remains shaken by the brutal nature of the crime and awaits further developments in this deeply unsettling case





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Triple Homicide Arrest Johor Police Firearm Personal Debt

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