El Rumi and Syifa Hadju Officially Married in Jakarta

El Rumi, son of Ahmad Dhani and Maia Estianty, has officially married Syifa Hadju in a beautiful akad nikah ceremony held in Jakarta. The event was attended by prominent figures and was described as peaceful and blessed.

Jakarta witnessed the joyous union of El Rumi , son of Indonesia n musical icons Ahmad Dhani and Maia Estianty , and Syifa Hadju in a solemn and beautifully executed akad nikah ceremony held today at Raffles Jakarta, Kuningan, South Jakarta.

The confirmation of this happy occasion came from prominent cleric Habib Usman Yahya, who was present at the event. He described the atmosphere as peaceful, smooth, and blessed, emphasizing the clarity and confidence with which El Rumi affirmed his vows. Habib Usman Yahya recounted that the 'ijab kabul' – the acceptance of the marriage proposal – was delivered flawlessly in a single, decisive utterance.

He noted El Rumi’s clear, bold, and resonant declaration of ‘Saya terima nikahnya’ (I accept her as my wife), suggesting a level of preparation and sincerity that was deeply moving. The ceremony was a testament to the couple’s commitment and the blessings surrounding their union.

The akad nikah was a significant gathering, graced by the presence of El Rumi’s parents, Ahmad Dhani and Maia Estianty, alongside other notable figures including Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, Bahlil Lahadalia, and the Chairman of the MPR, Ahmad Muzani. This high-profile attendance underscored the importance of the event and the respect the couple commands within Indonesian society. The morning ceremony paved the way for an evening reception, also scheduled to take place at Raffles Jakarta, promising a continuation of the celebrations.

The event marks a pivotal moment in the lives of both El Rumi and Syifa Hadju, solidifying their relationship and embarking them on a new chapter together. The careful planning and execution of the akad nikah reflect the couple’s desire for a meaningful and memorable beginning to their married life. The presence of family and prominent guests further highlighted the significance of this union within the broader Indonesian cultural landscape.

Leading up to this momentous day, El Rumi and Syifa Hadju had already participated in traditional pre-wedding ceremonies. A particularly emotional 'siraman' – a ritual bathing ceremony – took place on April 24th, during which Maia Estianty was visibly moved to tears, demonstrating the deep emotional connection she shares with her son and his future wife.

Prior to that, the couple held an intimate engagement ceremony on January 21st, 2026, at Hutan Kota by Plataran Senayan, limiting attendance to close family and friends. This preference for a more private engagement underscored their desire to share this special moment with those closest to them.

The progression of these ceremonies – from the intimate engagement to the emotional siraman and culminating in the formal akad nikah – showcases the couple’s respect for tradition and their commitment to building a strong foundation for their marriage. The journey to this day has been filled with love, emotion, and a clear demonstration of their dedication to one another. The wedding is expected to be a major social event, closely followed by fans and the Indonesian media





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El Rumi Syifa Hadju Ahmad Dhani Maia Estianty Wedding Akad Nikah Indonesia

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