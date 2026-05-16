Eight people injured when car drives into pedestrians in Modena, Italy

A car drove into pedestrians in the centre of the northern Italian city of Modena on Saturday, injuring eight people. Among the injured, four people are in a serious condition.

Eight people were injured on Saturday when a car drove into pedestrians in the centre of the northern Italian city of Modena , police and the city's mayor said.

Among the injured, four people are in a serious condition, the city mayor, Massimo Mezzetti, told broadcaster RaiNews24. The driver is an Italian national born in Bergamo, of North African origin, and a resident of the Modena area, the mayor added.

'It seems (the driver) deliberately drove onto the sidewalk, hitting several people and crashing into a shop window. He then got out of his car and brandished a knife,' said Mezzetti. A witness told RaiNews24 he heard people falling and threw himself to the ground as the car approached. He said the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, though authorities have not confirmed this.

'I express my solidarity with those who were injured and their families,' Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni posted on social media X(Reporting by Sara Rossi. Editing by Mark Potter





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Modena Italy Car Accident Pedestrians Injuries Driver Knife Witness Influence Of Alcohol Or Drugs Solidarity

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