Efforts to curb vandalism and cable theft must go beyond arresting perpetrators

The state deputy utility and telecommunication minister said that demand for stolen cables remains one of the key factors driving such crimes despite various preventive measures being implemented.

Efforts to curb vandalism and cable theft affecting public facilities must go beyond arresting perpetrators and focus on those who purchase stolen cables, said Datuk Ibrahim Baki .

The state deputy utility and telecommunication minister noted that demand for stolen cables remains one of the key factors driving such crimes despite various preventive measures being implemented. He said this when met after officiating a smart street lighting project at Kampung Nombor Satok here on Friday. Ibrahim pointed out that cable theft continues to affect public infrastructure and utility facilities, resulting not only in financial losses but also posing safety risks to the public.

As such, he urged the police and relevant enforcement agencies to intensify monitoring, investigations and enforcement efforts in areas frequently targeted by cable thieves, including locations with public lighting systems and utility infrastructure. Among the locations affected by cable theft is the Datuk Amar Juma'ani Bridge, he said, adding that security measures such as deploying personnel and installing closed-circuit television cameras would be implemented as soon as possible.

The Kuching North City Commission has also received an allocation to expand CCTV coverage at several strategic locations as part of efforts to strengthen urban security and protect public assets. He commended Sarawak Energy Berhad for leveraging smart technologies, including drones and detection systems, to combat electricity theft and identify premises involved in illegal cryptocurrency mining activities. Such technologies have helped reduce losses and improve the effectiveness of enforcement efforts.

Earlier, Ibrahim launched the smart street lighting project, which has seen the installation of 579 smart streetlights in phases since 2020. The first phase of the project, which was carried out by DBKU, involved the installation of 210 LED streetlights, while the second phase in 2024, added another 369 units. In total, 579 smart streetlights have been installed in Kampung Nombor Satok, making the area brighter, safer and more attractive for both residents and visitors.

He also said that 42 streetlights were installed using allocations from the Rural Transformation Programme under Satok constituency in Green Road and Nanas Road areas to complement existing lighting facilities. The smart lighting system enables real-time monitoring through a dashboard developed by DBKU, making maintenance work more efficient and allowing immediate action to be taken whenever faults occur.

If any problem arises, the system will detect the fault immediately, enabling DBKU personnel to take action without having to wait for public complaints as was previously the case. Ibrahim said the initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to improve public safety and support Kuching's smart city aspirations, while expressing hope that similar projects could be expanded to other areas in need of better street lighting facilities





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Cable Theft Vandalism Public Facilities Smart Street Lighting Project Datuk Ibrahim Baki

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