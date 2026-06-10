Educational Innovation Earns Malaysia International Recognition for Innovative Learning Tool

An innovative learning tool, PAntaS baCA Jawi (PASCA-ج), developed by a teacher from the remote district of Paitan in Sabah has earned Malaysia international recognition after winning two gold awards at a prestigious global innovation competition in Jakarta, Indonesia.

An educational innovation developed by a teacher from the remote district of Paitan in Sabah has earned Malaysia international recognition after winning two gold awards at a prestigious global innovation competition in Jakarta, Indonesia.

PAntaS baCA Jawi (PASCA-ج) – an innovative learning tool created by teacher Lorenica Frenila Masundim from Beluran, Sabah – secured Gold Awards in both the International Invention & Innovation Competition (I³C 2026) and the Innovation World Cup (IWC 2026), held at Universitas Negeri Jakarta from June 3 to 6. Designed to help beginners master Jawi reading and writing skills quickly, PASCA-ج uses a systematic and user-friendly transliteration method that bridges traditional script learning with modern technology.

The innovation integrates cultural heritage elements with digital learning through an interactive application that can be accessed via smartphones and computers. According to Lorenica, the idea for PASCA-ج stemmed from her own experience and the challenges faced by students who struggled to read Jawi script in Bahasa Melayu lessons. Through continuous development from version 1.0 to version 5.0, the application now includes Rumi-to-Jawi and Jawi-to-Rumi transliteration functions, interactive exercises, quizzes, automatic certificate generation and easy-to-follow learning guides.

This achievement also demonstrates that efforts to elevate and preserve Jawi writing can be embraced by people from diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds when delivered through an inclusive and innovative approach. As the next step, PASCA-ج will undergo expert validation before being made available to the wider public through digital platforms such as the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The international success is expected to serve as a catalyst for broader efforts to preserve Jawi script while showcasing Malaysia’s ability to combine cultural heritage with educational technology innovation on the global stage





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Pantas Baca Jawi (PASCA-ج) Innovative Learning Tool Teacher Lorenica Frenila Masundim Beluran Sabah International Invention & Innovation Competiti Innovation World Cup (IWC 2026) Universitas Negeri Jakarta Jawi Reading And Writing Skills Traditional Script Learning Modern Technology Cultural Heritage Elements Digital Learning Interactive Application Smartphones And Computers Bahan Melayu Lessons Continuous Development Version 1.0 To Version 5.0 Rumi-To-Jawi And Jawi-To-Rumi Transliteration Interactive Exercises Quizzes Automatic Certificate Generation Easy-To-Follow Learning Guides Expert Validation Google Play Store Apple App Store Preserve Jawi Writing Combine Cultural Heritage With Educational Tec Global Stage

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