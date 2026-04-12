Education Ministry Probes Fatal School Accident in Kelantan

The Education Ministry is conducting an internal investigation into a fatal accident at a school in Kelantan that resulted in the death of a Form One student. The incident is also under investigation by the authorities. The ministry is providing support to the victim's family and reviewing standard operating procedures.

KUALA LUMPUR The Ministry of Education has initiated an internal investigation to examine adherence to standard operating procedures SOPs following a tragic accident at a school in Kelantan . The incident resulted in the death of a Form One student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan SMK Tanjong Mas Kota Baru on Sunday April 12.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek confirmed that authorities are also investigating the case and the State Education Department is providing support to the family of the victim Nur Fatimatul Hawa Mohd Azaudin. The ministry extends its deepest condolences to the family offering them strength and resilience during this challenging time. The minister conveyed her sentiments in a Facebook post on Sunday reflecting the profound sorrow over the loss. Preliminary investigations reveal that the student was struck by a vehicle in front of the girls surau at the school. The accident occurred when a female driver inadvertently pressed the accelerator causing the vehicle to go out of control and hit two students who were putting on their shoes near the surau. Another student sustained serious injuries in the accident. The case is being investigated under Section 41 1 of the Road Transport Act 1987. The ministry is committed to ensuring that all necessary measures are taken to prevent similar incidents in the future. A thorough review of the existing SOPs will be conducted to identify any areas where improvements can be made. This includes evaluating safety protocols traffic management within school grounds and driver awareness. The investigation will also examine the circumstances surrounding the accident including the vehicle's maintenance and the driver's actions. The ministry is working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure a comprehensive and transparent investigation. It is crucial to determine the root cause of the accident and to implement effective solutions to safeguard the well being of all students and staff. The ministry is dedicated to fostering a safe and secure learning environment for all students and is committed to providing support to the affected community during this difficult time. The well being of the students remains the top priority. The swift response from the ministry and the authorities reflects the gravity of the situation and the commitment to address the issue effectively. The investigation is underway to understand what led to this unfortunate event and to prevent any future occurrences. The ministry also emphasizes the importance of safety measures within the school premises especially near areas with heavy foot traffic. The ministry wants to instill a culture of safety that emphasizes the need for vigilance and adherence to established protocols. The loss of life is a deeply saddening event and underscores the importance of stringent safety regulations and their enforcement. The ministry is taking all necessary steps to investigate the accident provide assistance to the grieving family and implement measures to prevent any future tragedies. The accident highlights the need for a comprehensive review of road safety measures within school environments. Traffic management and driver behavior are critical factors to be considered. The findings of the investigation will be pivotal in shaping future safety guidelines and protocols. The ministry is also focused on providing counselling and emotional support to the students and staff who may be affected by the tragic event. The focus is on offering comprehensive assistance and a supportive environment. The ministry is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all schools across the country. The ministry is dedicated to creating a learning environment that is safe and conducive for all students. The implementation of enhanced safety measures and protocols is essential to prevent such incidents in the future. The education system as a whole should adopt a proactive approach to safety to ensure the well being of the students. The focus is on creating a secure learning environment





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School Accident Education Ministry Kelantan Safety Investigation Sops

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