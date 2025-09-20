Education Ministry Mandates Bahasa Melayu Proficiency Test for Non-Specialist Teachers

The Malaysian Education Ministry has introduced a compulsory Bahasa Melayu proficiency test (UPBMG) for teachers who are not BM specialists but teach the subject. The test aims to ensure teachers' language skills meet national standards, encompassing public and special education schools, vocational institutes, and colleges. The government covers the initial test fee, with retakes at the teacher's expense if they fail. BM specialists can also take the test, self-funded. Successful teachers can be considered for curriculum development, evaluation, or examiner roles.

PETALING JAYA: The Education Ministry has mandated that teachers who are not specialized in Bahasa Melayu (BM) but are tasked with teaching the subject in schools must now undergo a proficiency test to ensure their language skills align with national standards. This requirement, outlined in a recent circular, aims to uphold the quality of BM instruction across various educational institutions.

The move underscores the importance of proficient language skills for educators, irrespective of their specific subject specializations. The initiative reflects a commitment to maintaining and elevating the standards of Bahasa Melayu language proficiency among teachers in Malaysia. This measure is designed to ensure that students receive quality instruction and are exposed to the language at its best. The circular details the specifics of the Malay Language Proficiency Test for Teachers (UPBMG), including who is required to take it, the assessment criteria, and the consequences of failing or not attending the test. The ministry's focus on language proficiency underscores the value placed on Bahasa Melayu as a crucial component of the national education system.\The Education Ministry's circular specifies that confirmed teachers who have served at least one year and have a minimum of three years remaining before retirement are eligible to participate in the UPBMG. The scope of the test extends beyond public schools to include teachers in special education schools, vocational institutes, Form Six colleges, and teacher training colleges. This broad application reflects the ministry's comprehensive approach to assessing and ensuring language proficiency across the entire educational spectrum. The test instruments are provided by the Malaysian Examinations Council, based on the Bahasa Melayu Standard Curriculum. This curriculum acts as a competency standard, serving as a benchmark for the effective use of the language at national, regional, and global levels. Teachers who are not BM specialists are required to achieve a minimum of Level 4 in the six-tier test. This level signifies the ability to effectively summarize complex texts using appropriate language and discourse, demonstrating a fundamental understanding of the nuances of the language. The circular also outlines the financial implications of the test. The government will cover the initial test fee. However, candidates who fail to meet the required standard will be responsible for covering the costs of retaking the test. This financial aspect adds a layer of seriousness and accountability to the assessment process, motivating teachers to prepare adequately.\Further detailing the UPBMG, the circular states that BM specialists can also opt to take the test, although the fee will be self-funded in their case. BM specialists are expected to attain Level 5, which demonstrates a higher level of language proficiency including the ability to critically evaluate information from various sources using refined and advanced language skills. This achievement positions them for advanced roles within the education system. Teachers who attain Level 5 are eligible for various opportunities, including positions as curriculum developers, evaluators, teaching and learning (PdP) facilitators, item writers, and examiners for public examination papers. They may also be considered for reviewing and evaluating textbooks and teaching materials. Furthermore, they are eligible for the Federal Training Award. The circular also includes stringent rules concerning withdrawals or postponements. Teachers funded by the ministry are not permitted to withdraw or postpone their test date after registering. Failure to attend without proper justification may lead to disciplinary action, as recorded in their Service Record Book, according to the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993. Those who wish to withdraw or postpone their test date must submit a strong justification and obtain approval from the Institute of Teacher Education. This emphasizes the importance of commitment to the assessment process and highlights the need for teachers to prioritize their participation. This comprehensive approach underscores the government's dedication to upholding high standards in Bahasa Melayu instruction and promoting language proficiency throughout the educational landscape





