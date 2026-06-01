Education Minister Stresses Community Involvement in Implementing Malaysian Education Blueprint 2026-2035

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek underscored the critical role of parental and community engagement in the success of the Malaysian Education Blueprint (RPM) 2026-2035, particularly for the rollout of new preschool and school curricula in 2025.

The Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek emphasized that the involvement of all parties, including parents and the community, is a crucial factor in ensuring the success of the country's education direction for the next decade through the Malaysian Education Blueprint (RPM) 2026-2035.

She highlighted the necessity for strong commitment and support from everyone, particularly in implementing the new preschool and school curricula scheduled for next year. The minister noted that the new preschool curriculum has already been launched, with the expansion of preschool classes actively taking place across the nation. Starting next year, a new school curriculum will be introduced for Year One and Form One students.

She stressed that these initiatives will only succeed with the collective commitment and cooperation of all stakeholders, citing the example of reading sessions for preschool children that require parents to dedicate time to reading with their kids. Fadhlina made these statements in a Facebook post. Earlier, she participated in a session with educators, Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs), and the Parent, Community and Private Sector Involvement (PIBKS) groups in the Ayer Molek and Pengkalan Batu areas of Melaka.

At the event, she urged Melaka to leverage its outstanding performance in the previous year's Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination as a foundation to further enhance the state's education ecosystem. Additionally, she announced an allocation of RM280,000 for upgrading teachers' rooms, benefiting 13 schools. She expressed hope that this initiative would improve teachers' comfort, thereby motivating them to excel in their educational duties





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Malaysian Education Blueprint Fadhlina Sidek Community Involvement New Curriculum Preschool Education SPM Results Melaka Education Teacher Welfare

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