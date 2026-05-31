Education Minister Stresses Community Involvement in Malaysia Education Plan 2026-2035

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek emphasizes that the success of the Malaysia Education Plan 2026-2035 hinges on the commitment of parents and the community, especially with the upcoming implementation of new preschool and school curricula next year.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has underscored that the success of Malaysia's education direction over the next decade, through the Malaysia Education Plan (RPM) 2026-2035, depends heavily on the involvement of all parties, including parents and the community.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, May 31, she stated that strong commitment and support from all stakeholders are essential, particularly as the nation prepares to implement new preschool and school curricula next year. The minister emphasized that no single entity can achieve the ambitious goals of the plan alone; a collective effort is required to ensure that every child receives a quality education that meets the demands of the future.

Fadhlina highlighted that the new curricula are designed to be more holistic and student-centered, focusing on critical thinking, creativity, and character development. However, these changes will only bear fruit if parents actively participate in their children's learning journey, such as by engaging in reading sessions at home and supporting school activities. The minister also acknowledged the challenges that come with educational reform, including the need for additional resources, teacher training, and infrastructure upgrades.

She called on all Malaysians to view education as a shared responsibility, where every individual can contribute to building a stronger generation. The implementation of the new preschool curriculum has already begun, with the expansion of preschool classes being actively carried out nationwide.

Next year, the new school curriculum will roll out for Year One and Form One pupils, marking a significant milestone in Malaysia's education transformation. Fadhlina stressed that these initiatives require the unwavering commitment of parents and the community.

For instance, the reading sessions introduced for preschool children demand that parents set aside time to read with their children regularly, fostering a love for literacy at an early age. Similar collaborative efforts are expected for other programs under the RPM 2026-2035. The minister made these remarks after attending a session with educators, Parent-Teacher Associations (PIBG), and representatives from the Parents, Community and Private Sector Involvement (PIBKS) for the Ayer Molek and Pengkalan Batu areas in Melaka.

During the session, she noted that Melaka's strong performance in last year's Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination should serve as a springboard for further improvement. She urged the state to build on this success by strengthening its education ecosystem and fostering a culture of excellence in schools.

In addition to policy discussions, Fadhlina announced allocations totaling RM280,000 to upgrade teachers' rooms across 13 schools in the Ayer Molek and Pengkalan Batu areas. She expressed her hope that these upgrades would provide greater comfort for teachers, thereby encouraging them to give their best in educating the nation's children. The minister reiterated that teachers are the cornerstone of the education system, and their well-being directly impacts student outcomes.

She also encouraged schools to forge stronger partnerships with parents and the local community to create a supportive learning environment. As the nation moves forward with the RPM 2026-2035, Fadhlina reaffirmed her ministry's commitment to inclusive and equitable education. She concluded by urging all Malaysians to play their part, whether by volunteering in schools, supporting educational initiatives, or simply taking an active interest in their children's academic progress.

The success of the plan ultimately rests on the collective will of the people to invest in the future of the country's youth





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Malaysia Education Plan Fadhlina Sidek New Curriculum Community Involvement Parental Support

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