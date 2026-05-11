Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek Addresses Recent Concerns Regarding School Safety in Johor

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek discusses improvements to the Safe School Management Guidelines to address current challenges and ensure continued protection for students and school staff in Johor. She mentions the Education Institution Safety Reform Committee, representatives from various parties, NGOs, and the community, and the need for continuous safety measures in schools. She also addresses incidents of students being hit by vehicles, such as the recent deaths near Kota Baru and Batu Pahat.

JOHOR BARU: Improvements are being made to the Safe School Management Guidelines to address current challenges and ensure continued protection for students and school staff, says Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

The effort has already been initiated through the Education Institution Safety Reform Committee, which includes representatives from various parties, including the police and the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (Niosh). Various representatives from NGOs and members of the community are also a part of the committee to ensure that issues related to school safety are given attention.

The issue of safety in schools has become a key concern for the public following several recent incidents, such as the death of a Form One student struck by a car and a Year Two schoolgirl hit by a van. Education Minister Fadhlina advised principals and school administrators to take safety measures strictly and consistently daily, stating that there is no compromise on student safety issues.

The government is drafting the MyLesen B2 and MyB2S programme to ensure that students who ride motorcycles to school have valid licences, with the Transport Ministry aiming for 60,000 students to benefit from the special MyB2S 2026 programme involving an allocation of about RM18.5mil. The implementation of safety programmes and initiatives is part of the follow-up actions resulting from the discussions of the special committee that thoroughly examined student safety issues





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