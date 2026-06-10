Edifier FitBuds Turbo Budget Wireless Earbuds Launched in China

Edifier has launched the FitBuds Turbo, a new pair of budget wireless earbuds priced at 259 yuan ($38) and available on JD.com. The earbuds feature a short-stem design, IP54 rating, and antibacterial silicone ear tips.

Edifier has launched the FitBuds Turbo, a new pair of budget wireless earbuds launching in China . These are priced at 259 yuan ($38) and now available on JD.com.

The earbuds use a standard short-stem design, with each bud weighing 4.4 grams. They carry an IP54 rating, meaning they can handle light splashes and dust, which is adequate for everyday commuting or exercise. Edifier is also using antibacterial silicone ear tips, which the company claims can block 99.9% of bacteria. Rather than the usual glossy plastic, the charging case has a textured, faux-leather finish with metallic accents, which should make it a bit easier to grip.

The earbuds are available in three colors: Dawn White, Mystery Blue, and Sakura Pink. For audio, the FitBuds Turbo rely on 10mm dynamic drivers with a PU and PEEK composite diaphragm. They are Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified and support the LDAC codec. The active noise cancellation system is rated to reduce background noise by up to 49dB.

For phone calls, the earbuds use a six-microphone array, three on each side, paired with AI filtering to isolate the speaker's voice from background environments. For battery life, the FitBuds Turbo delivers up to 9 hours of playback on a single charge, while the included charging case extends total usage time to 40 hours. It also supports fast charging via USB-C, with a quick 15-minute charge providing up to 2 hours of listening time.

The earbuds connect via Bluetooth 6.0 and support multipoint pairing, allowing them to connect to two devices at once. There is also a 45ms low-latency mode for gaming. The companion app includes a few extra software additions, like spatial audio, real-time translation for 21 languages, and voice assistant integration using DeepSeek and Doubao





gizmochina / 🏆 18. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Edifier Fitbuds Turbo Wireless Earbuds Budget Earbuds China JD.Com

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FAM sends sports commissioner explanation on financial statement, budgetIt says the clarification follows allegations that it did not present audited financial statements and the annual budget to affiliate members as required.

Read more »

Budget 2027 to stay development‑driven amid crisis‑year pressures, says Akmal NasrullahKUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — The Ministry of Economy will continue to focus on development expenditure in Budget 2027, which is expected to be tabled this October, said Economy...

Read more »

Redmi Turbo 5 key specs confirmed for India ahead of next week’s launchRedmi Turbo 5 India microsite reveals a 7540mAh battery, 100W charging, 120Hz 1.5K display, and Dimensity 8500 chipset ahead of launch.

Read more »

OnePlus Expands Turbo Series in China with Turbo 6X and 6X ProOnePlus launched the Turbo 6X and Turbo 6X Pro in China, targeting different segments with features like large battery, AMOLED vs LCD, and varying chipset.

Read more »